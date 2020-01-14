Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 14, 2020: Naira exposes Vedika

Naira sees a haunting daydream. Kartik gets a call which makes everyone worried.

The episode starts with Vedika receiving a call whereas Naira and Kartik see each other and hugs. Naira tells Kartik that she want to tell him something. Kartik asks her and Naira reveals the truth that Vedika has cheated on them. Everyone gets shocked to learn that Umesh has donated kidney to Naira. Naira tells them that Vedika and Pallavi did this together so that they could have a deal with Kartik to not leave her.

Naira tells everyone about the Dargah incident that it was intentionally planned by Vedika, so that she can delay the divorce. Kartik yells on Vedika after hearing this and Vedika starts crying. Kartik says that he will be no more indebted by Vedika and now no one can separate him from Naira and Kairav. Vedika cuts her wrist and tells Naira that she never let Kartik go from her life, she can go to any extent to get him.

She says she has already sent a suicide not to Pallavi in which it is written that you both are the reason for my suicide. Naira shouts Vedika and her dream ends. Vedika asks Naira that is she was dreaming about Kartik. Vedika tells Naira that she brought Karthik here for Kairav, do not force her to be bad with anyone.

The curtains fall over Naira and Kartik gets worried recalling the Dargah accident. He runs to her, asking is she fine and hugs her. Vedika looks on. Kartik asks to go to doctor but Naira denies. Samarth and Gayi plays a game with til papad in which Gayu breaks them in equal parts. Manish sees the papad and remembers how Kartik says him Papad instead of Papa.

Naira calls Naksh and tells him about Vedika leaving with Kartik. Naksh tells her that he didn't find anything. They started the competition of flying kites. Naira imagines Kartik's care and kiss. She thinks that Vedika can really do something wrong. Kartik gets a call and gets shocked. Gayu tells them that maybe he is worried because of office work. Vedika says that she will ask him. Seeing Kartik's anger Swarna says that it's something big. Dadi thinks that maybe it’s because of Vedika. Kartik is stopped by someone. To know who stopped Kartik and from where he had got a call stay tuned with us.

Credits :Star Plus

Read More