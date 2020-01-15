Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 15, 2020: Vedika's truth is finally revealed in front of ot

Karthik behaves strangely with Vedika. Karthik gets to know the truth

The episode starts with Kartik thinking about he behaved in front of everyone, he apologizes t them and tells them that he just overreacted because of a project. Everyone completes Makar Sankranti’s rituals. Kartik talks to Kairav secretly while Vedika arrives there. She tries to know about the discussion but Kairav denies and leaves. A servant comes to take signature of Kartik and Vedika, Kartik tells her that he is going to start a new diamond collection from her name.

Vedika gets happy seeing Kartik’s efforts. Goenkas leaves from Singhania house. Vedika thinks about the secret between Kartik and Kairav. Vedika tells servant to put bags in car, but Kartik delays the program for one more day. Vansh narrates an essay on Vedika to everyone, in which he mentions that she is living with a kidney only. Vedika feels a bit bad after listening the essay, but everyone praises Vansh.

On the other side Naira is thinking about something, while Vedika tries to make space in the family. Kartik asks Vedika to not exert as she has only one kidney. Vedika gets irritated by listening about having one kidney only. She confronts Kartik, but he tells her that he is taking care of her, as she has donated her kidney to Naira. Kartik gets a call from Naira and he lies to Vedika for this. Vedika gets worried by seeing Kartik’s weird behavior and tells Pallavi about this. Pallavi tells her that she is just over thinking. The next morning, Kartik takes the bag and goes outside the house silently, but Vedika sees him and follows him. She is shocked to see Kartik running away from home with Naira and stops them from leaving. She gets mad on Kartik about what is going and where they are going, Kartik tells her that he is leaving because he can’t stay without Naira and Kairav. Vedika yells on them about donating the kidney to Naira, but Kartik stops her to say lie and tells her that they know the truth about her. To now what will happen next? Stay hooked with us.

Credits :Star Plus

