Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 16, 2020: Vedika apologizes for her act

Vedika realizes her mistake. Kartik and Naira to start a new fresh

Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Naira telling everyone that Vedika didn’t gave any kidney. Kartik shows the real reports to Vedika which he has find from the man in hospital. Naira also shows her Umesh’s written statement in which he confessed the truth. Kartik tells Vedika that he has heard her conversation with Pallavi which made him sure that something is wrong, that’s why Naira was also present in the hospital that day.

Kartik tells her that Naira tried to hide the truth, but yesterday when I found about it, she also told me about your lie. In a falshback Kartiks asked Naira that why she didn’t told him, then she replies because she was concerned about him, and wants proof to tell the truth. She tells everyone that because of money, Umesh has given her the kidney. Vedika yells on Kartik and Naira, but Kartik scolds her for doing all this.

Vedika says Kartik that their divorce didn't happened, but Kartik reminds her about signing the papers yesterday. Vedika tries to defend herself but Kartik tells her to not lie anymore.

Dadi and Swarna tries to make her understand but she shouts on them and says to punish her, as she did wrong. Dadi tells to Vedika that her punishment is to go away and forget them, try to start a new life from now onwards. Vedika hugs Dadi and she gives her mangalsutra to Naira. She wishes them to stay happy always and leaves.

Afterwards, Kairav is happy for his mumma papa's marriage. Naira gets ready, while Dadi hurriedly reaches the temple. Naira and Kartik dances seeing each other on projector. On the other hand, Surekha cries when dadi asks her the reason, she says it's just happiness that Luv and Kush are coming after many years and here Kartik and Naira are finally marrying. Manish , Akhilesh and Samarth makes fun of them but later they also start crying. Naksh comes and says that he also wants to cry as there is always something goes wrong in the marriage. Dadi asks Surekha and Swarna to keep aarti plate ready but suddenly a cow makes all goods fall down. Naksh tells them he had prepared all the food since morning. Dadi interrupts and says that she had made all the ladoos. Show ends with Kartik and Naira's clothes stucked.

