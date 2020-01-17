Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 17, 2020: Goenkas and Singhania’s in a state of shock

Kartik gets stuck at Sherwani shop. Later, Goenkas and Singhania’s are shocked

The episode starts with Naira and Kartik’s clothes stucked, Naira's clothes are saved from breaking, while Karthik's Sherwani gets a little torn. She left for the temple happily. Kartik asks Vinod to take him to a Sherwani shop. Both the families asks pandit ji that he must have informed them once to not put the food here. Pandit ji tells them there is notice board but Manish taunts him. Later everyone starts preparing for marriage.

Vansh and Kairav takes care of Varmala. Kartik reaches the Sherwani shop and bumps into a man Kamal, who has wore the same Sherwani as Kartik. He tells the shopkeeper to give him a Sherwani. While Vinod mistakenly considers Kamal as Kartik and takes him to the temple. Naira reaches the temple. Vansh and Kairav goes to meet her and resulting in Vermalas stolen by a couple. Kartik stuck in the changing room and thinks that things are exactly happening like before.

He asks shopkeeper to open the door. Kamal reaches the temple, but assumed as Kartik. Kamal consider Naira as Monica and thinks that why she had purchased so expensive Lehnga. Kartik tries to contact Naira but is unable to reach her. After lots of efforts, he came out through a duct. Kamal thinks that it is Monica’s family. Surekha is excited for Luv and Kush. Kartik tries to get someone's help and tries to reach the temple on foot. Naira and Kamal both doubts on each other that why there partners are silent from so long. Pandit ji tells everyone to have Vermala ceremony, but Surekha asks everyone to wait for Luv Kush as they will be arriving soon. They make her understand while gets shocked seeing the Vermala’s missing. Suhasini tells them that she had already told to not marry here, but Kamal tells her it is the idea of the host. Everyone gets shocked seeing him instead of Kartik as the groom. What will happen next? Will Kartik and Naira's marriage be completed without any hindrance? Stay connected with us to know.

Credits :Star Plus

Read More