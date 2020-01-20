Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 20, 2020: Kartik and Naira kickstart wedding ceremony

Luv and Kush arrive at the temple. Later, Kaira’s wedding takes place.

Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with everyone shocked seeing Kamal instead of Kartik at the mandap and Naira then asks him about Kartik. Naira gets angry at him. Kartik takes help from someone. Kamal tells everyone what happened, after which he leaves from there. Kartik reaches the temple. Everyone becomes happy after remembering how the same things that happened in the past. Surekha again cries for Luv – Kush. Kartik and Naira tell her that they will wait for them.

Luv and Kush are on their way to the temple. Kartik and Naira get excited about their arrival. Luv Kush teases a girl, Trisha standing on the street. Trisha comes and answers them both. Naira overhears their conversation. Luv and Kush see the call and tell Naira that they are coming. The priest informs everyone that auspicious muhurat is going, so complete the wedding fast. Kartik and Naira get their garland from the one that the idols are wearing. They perform the ritual and involve Kairav in it.

Luv and Kush reach the temple and meet everyone. Naira introduces Luv, Kush and Kairav. Later, everyone starts the wedding ceremony. Kairav does the alliance. Kartik and Naira complete their wedding by doing all the rituals.

What will happen next? Stay tuned to know more.

Credits :Star Plus

Read More