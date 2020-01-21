Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 21, 2020: Kartik and Naira come home

Gayu and Samarth plan a honeymoon for Kartik and Naira. Naira makes Kachoris for Luv and Kush.

The episode starts with Dadi telling Luv- Kush to come with her, but they insist to come on the bike. Singhanias bid farewell to Naira. Kartik and Naira happily leave for Goenka villa. Gayu informs Suhasini that their driver will take Kartik and Naira by the long route so that they can easily prepare for Kaira’s welcome. Luv and Kush reach home early and discuss Trisha’s incident. They get worried about seeing Trisha at the home.

Trisha meets Tina aka Naira, which leaves them shocked. Naira welcomes her and introduces her to the family. Naira asks Dadi if Trisha can live here, which makes Luv and Kush more scared. Kairav performs all the rituals of welcoming Kartik and Naira. Naira welcomes Luv – Kush. Kartik and Naira are surprised to see no decoration in their room. They then realize that Kairav will stay with them. Kairav is happy about living together with them.

Kairav tells Kaira to go for the night out, which leaves them confused. Samarth and Gayu inform them about their honeymoon suite. Kartik and Naira feel weird but later think that it is a good idea of spending time together. Dadi asks Luv Kush to order what they want. Suwarna tells Trisha to ask her if she requires anything. Suwarna and Surekha plan to make Kairav busy in something so that Kartik and Naira can leave easily. Everyone decides to spend time together playing games and have a bonfire. Luv and Kush decide to fix everything between Trisha and them. The whole family plays together in the backyard. Naira sends Kachoris for Luv and Kush. Kartik and Naira leave for the hotel. Stay tuned to know what will happen next?

Credits :Star Plus

Read More