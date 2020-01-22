Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 22, 2020: Kaira shares a romantic moment

Kartik and Naira spend time together. Later, they get to know about Luv and Kush.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Kartik and Naira reaching their suite. They are amazed by seeing the decoration of their room and feel a little weird. Naira goes to change her dress and teases Karthik about sleeping like the last time. Kartik thanks her for coming in his life. On the other hand, everyone is busy playing the game, when Luv's turn comes, Trisha and everyone together tease him by calling him a cheater.

Karthik's heartbeats increase after seeing Naira. They both start being romantic but think to call Kairav once. Swarna doesn’t allow them to talk to him. Kartik and Naira get upset hearing that Kairav didn’t miss them once. Kairav creates a mess at home to call up Naira back. Everyone tries to entertain and distract him. Kartik and Naira begin to romance, but soon Kairav calls them and asks them to come home. Gayu informs Samarth about Kartik and Naira’s situation, sharing a romantic moment.

Kartik and Naira reach home and finds Kairav sleeping. Swarna, Kartik, and Naira apologize to each other for not handling the situation properly. Kartik and Naira tell each other that they will try to be a good husband and wife along with being good parents. Luv and Kush get tensed on Kartik and Naira’s early arrival. They go to meet Trisha while Naira watches them. Luv and Kush apologize to Trisha but then Naira comes there and they get scared. Naira asks them about what happened and Trisha tells her about the incident. Kartik overhears their conversation and gets mad at them. Luv and Kush try to cover the topic but Kartik asks Trisha about the truth. She lies to them and saves Luv and Kush, as she decided not to spoil their special day. The next morning, Naira laughs on Kartik for overdrinking black coffee last night. Suhasini prays to God for her family’s happiness. Naira gets Kairav ready for the school. Later, Vansh and Kairav go to wake up Luv and Kush but they both don't get up. Kush argues with Trisha in the morning. Naira and Kartik share a moment but he ruins it by sleeping at the same time.

