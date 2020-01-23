Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 23, 2020: Goenkas celebrates Gayu’s pregnancy

Naira confronts Luv and Kush about their smoking habit. Later, Samarth informs everyone about Gayu’s pregnancy.

The show starts with Naira and Kartik going to attend Kairav’s PTM. Goenkas decides to plan something while Luv and Kush have no interest in that. Kartik and Naira arrive and plan to fool everyone with Kairav’s false report, but Kairav ruins their plan. They tell everyone that Kairav has received the best-behaved student award in his class. Kartik praises Naira, but she informs that it is the family from which they learned to behave well.

Dadi praises Kairav for being the son of Goenkas which makes Gayu upset. She asks Kairav what does he want as a present and he wishes to have a bike ride with Luv and Kush. Everyone plans to celebrate while Luv and Kush make an excuse to go out of the house. Naira and Kartik bake cupcakes for Kairav. Kairav and Vansh go to search Luv and Kush and then Kairav finds smoke coming from the backyard. He finds Luv and Kush smoking and asks them what are they doing here.

Both Luv and Kush convince him to not discuss this matter with anyone. Naira brings cupcakes for Kairav and Vansh and gets smells cigarette smoke from Kairav’s clothes. She confronts Kartik but then servant comes and informs them about finding a packet of cigarettes from Luv’s clothes. Kartik and Naira confront the same from Luv and Kush but Kairav proves them wrong. Surekha yells on Naira for thinking wrong about Luv and Kush. They both apologize to her.

Naira gets upset for Luv and Kush but Kartik cheers her up. Luv thinks that it is Trisha behind this and plans to take revenge. Kartik and Naira plan to play basketball with Luv and Kush to apologize for their mistake. They also involve Trisha in it. Kartik and Naira make the team of boys and girls in which Naira’s team wins. Naira goes for some work while Kartik also follows her. Trisha taunts Luv and Kush, Luv gets angry at Vansh and leaves. Kairav cheers Vansh up to not feel bad about it. Samarth informs everyone about Gayu’s pregnancy. Everyone congratulates and celebrates. Will everything be fine with the Goenkas this time or something bad awaits? Stay connected with us to know more.

