Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 24, 2020: Naira plans surprise for Luv and Kush

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Goenka’s celebrating for Gayu and Samarth, while Dadi says to Surekha about Samarth having his heir now, this makes Gayu upset and she goes away from there. Gayu shares her fear of Vansh with Naira. Naira speaks to her to keep calm and enjoy this moment. Luv and Kush learn the truth about Vansh being not a Goenka. Vansh and Kairav come to them and talk about Gayu’s baby.

Luv and Kush, in front of Varun and Karan, discuss about younger siblings getting more love. Vansh asks Karan if after his younger brother or sister comes, will everyone forget him too? But Kairav replies to him that it wouldn’t be going to happen. Kartik spends some romantic time with Naira. Luv argues with Trisha again but she tells him to keep his business to himself. Luv thinks to use Kairav and Vansh to take his revenge from Trisha.

He plans to throw a water balloon on her but by mistake it hits Naira. Naira asks him what he is doing here and why he is afraid of the children who do not have fun then who will do it. She tells him to never hurt anyone just for having fun. Kartik also hits her with the water balloon and tries to have some fun with her, but Dadi calls her. Trisha learns that it was Luv and Kush behind the balloon plan. Naira and Kartik plan a surprise party for Luv and Kush’s birthday with the family. Swarna teases Manish for being a toddler in the house. Vansh asks Gayu and Samarth where they are going. Samarth tells that he is going to the doctor for a checkup. Vansh discusses the small baby’s homecoming, while Kairav goes to talk about the same from Kartik and Naira. Kartik and Naira romances but Kairav disturbs them. He asks for a baby girl from them, which makes them remind about their first child. Kartik calms her down.

Luv and Kush take blessings from everyone, while Luv and Kush get upset about their birthday. Later, everyone wishes them Happy Birthday. When will Kartik and Naira come to know that Luv and Kush are spoiled? Stay connected with us to know more.

