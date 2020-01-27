Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 27, 2020: Luv and Kush’s birthday celebration begins

Everyone gets disappointed because of Luv and Kush. Later, Kartik and Naira catches them with beer.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Goenkas planning for Luv – Kush’s birthday party. Manish scolds Akhilesh for behaving like an old person. Luv and Kush inform them about inviting their friends. Naira asks them to don’t cancel their program. Luv says to compensate it with a gift. They demand cool bikes, Akhilesh tries to deny but Kartik agrees on it. They thank him and get excited to show their friends.

Naira makes the cake then only Kartik arrives in the kitchen. She asks him why he agreed on gifting bikes to Luv and Kush. Surekha overhears their conversation and leaves. Kartik says her to don’t spoil the fun, nothing bad will happen. Kairav comes to them and asks for a baby sister. Everyone at the party waits for Luv and Kush. Kartik asks Naira to rest as everything is perfect. Luv - Kush arrives with their friends and tells them to send snacks in their room.

Kartik tries to stop them but Naira stops him, which makes everyone disappointed. Naira and Kartik try to cheer up everyone. Kartik asks Naira to get them down for cake cutting. Luv and Kush inform their friends about their birthday gifts. Abhi tells them that he has got beer. Luv and Kush inform that it is not allowed here, but due to their friend's pressure Luv agrees to drink. They started drinking, while Naira came and asks them for cake cutting, they agree and take her down. Luv asks Surekha to hurry up, as their friends are making fun of them. They cut the cake and feed everyone. Abhi talks about Trisha’s uncoolness, he records Trisha’s dance which makes her leave.

Kairav and Vansh go to put their surprise gift in Luv Kush’s room. They see the beer cans, while Luv and Kush catch them. They try to handle the situation and agree to make them drink. The guy comes and informs Luv Kush about the delivery guy, Luv sends Kairav and Vansh to bring cans. They go out and brought the cans for Luv and Kush. Everyone talks about Luv and Kush. Naira sees Vansh and Kairav going upstairs and feels weird. Kush changes Vansh and Kairav’s drink with juice. Kartik and Naira get shocked to see Luv and Kush and shouts stop. Kartik asks their friends to go to their house. They look on Luv and Kush and the episode ends.

Credits :Star Plus

