Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 28, 2020: Luv and Kush in a tough situation

Luv, Kush face humiliation from family. Later, Luv and Kush convinces Kartik for bikes.

The show starts with Luv and Kush’s friends leaving the house. Goenkas are shocked to learn about Luv and Kush’s activity. Kartik and Naira scolds them for involving Kairav and Vansh in it. Luv and Kush gets angry to hear that Trisha complained about them. They defends them by stating that they didn’t knew anything, their friends brought it and they cannot imagine that Vansh and Kairav drink it in fun too.

Akhilesh shouts on them and punishes to not go out of the house. Luv gets angry on Trisha for ruining their birthday. He thinks to teach a lesson to her as she always creates problems for them. Naira and Kartik both apologize to each other for being careless. She shares her worry for Vansh and Kairav. Luv and Kush apologizes Kartik for their mistake and request him to understand them. Kartik forgives them and says to not repeat this again.

Luv and Kush tries to blackmail Kartik emotinally, which makes him agree to give their birthday present. Naira gets disappointed hearing this, she confronts it to Kartik but this makes an argument between the two. Kartik tries to make her understand their point of view. After the argument, they both spend some quality time together. Kartik tells her that he has given punishment to Luv and Kush to take care of Kairav. He informs Luv and Kush to convince Naira for their bike.

Next morning, Goenka’s celebrate Republic Day together. Naira informs them that she has to leave for the dance academy. Luv, Kush also goes with her. Trisha overhears their conversation about Naira. Kartik praises Naira for her look. Trisha tells Kairav to eat from the plate and arrange the sweets accordingly. Luv, Kush taunts Kairav for doing the work done by girls, but Trisha again answers them very well, from which Luv again gets irritated.

