Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 29, 2020: Trisha shouts on Luv and Kush

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Luv showing his anger for Trisha, they get scared to see Naira coming towards them. Naira appreciates them for their work and praises Vansh and Kairav too for preparing the food boxes. A worker asks her for some pictures to post on social media. Kartik arrives there and starts clicking her pictures. He wants his love for her to deepen over time. Luv tells Kush that he agitated of Trish, only then Abhishek arrive there.

Trisha asks Luv and Kush to park their bikes at the right place, which again makes Luv feel insulted in front of Abhishek. Trisha informs Naira that she is re-editing Vansh and Kairav’s speech for the program. Abhishek provokes them to take revenge from her before she starts disrespecting them. They plan to change her script with another to make her feel bad. Everyone reaches the dance academy in different get-ups.

When Vansh and Kairav ask them about being different. Kartik tells them that it shows that in India, everyone is different but still lives in unity and this is the main happiness of republic day. Kartik flirts with Naira and asks her to focus on her performance and give the best. Trisha thanks Naira for giving her this opportunity. Samarth and Gayu plan about their baby. Kairav and Vansh start the program with their poem. Luv and Kush think about Vansh and Kairav's false speech. Everyone is shocked hearing their wrong speech for the Mantri Ji. Naira and Kartik apologize to him for this mistake and corrects it again.

Luv, Kush, and Abhishek laugh on Trisha, while Trisha overhears their conversation and records it on her phone. They try to scare her, but Trisha slaps Luv and shouts on them for misbehaving with her. Kartik and Naira look for Trisha, he asks her to relax and goes to find her before their dance performance starts. Goenka starts their dance performance, while Kartik searches for Trisha. Trisha enters the stage for her performance and they both dance together.

