Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 30, 2020: Trisha in deep trouble

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Kartik appreciating Naira and Trisha for their amazing dance performance. Naira asks Trisha to change clothes. She thinks to tell the truth of Luv and Kush, but missed the chance as Kartik and Naira got some work. Trisha goes to her room and finds someone is following her, she gets shocked to see Luv, Kush and Abhishek there. Naira asks Kartik to get the certificates from Trisha. He feels something strange when he takes the certificate from her room.

Naira murmurs on Kartik for being late, he tells her that because of some cat he got late. Kartik congratulates Naira for the event. Naira praises Trisha and finds her nowhere when she came to meet her. Kartik suggest Naira to make Luv, Kush and Trisha friends. Naira and Kartik accidentally falls on the ground and spent a cozy moment together. Naira finds Trisha's earring and gets suspicious about her.

Later, Luv, Kush and Abhishek tries to molest Trisha, while at academy Surekha takes their side for not changing the script. Akhilesh gets angry on sending Trisha with Luv and Kush. Gayu gets stomachache then everyone takes her to home. Luv asks Trisha to apologize to him, Abhishek torn her clothes.

Surekha gets tensed about Luv and Kush, while Samarth asks doctor about Gayu's health. She informs him that she and baby both are fine. Luv and Kush gets worried for getting cas from home. Abhishek provokes Luv against Trisha. Luv lies to Kartik about Trisha's whereabouts. Kartik, Naira, Luv and Kush all gets tensed about her. They leaves to find her in the academy. Goenkas gets tensed about her. Luv and Kush finds Trisha's phone and gets worried to see Naira's call. Naira and Kartik goes towards the green room but are unable to find her.

