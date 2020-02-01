Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 31, 2020: Trisha meets with an accident

Naira and Kartik finds Trisha in coma, Luv and Kush gets worried about her.

The show begins with Naira and Kartik feeling someone's presence. Luv and Kush hide behind the curtain, Naira checks there but unable to find anyone. She gets tensed for Trisha, Kartik tries to calm her down. Kush feels suffocated then Luv takes him out and gets scared seeing Kartik and Naira there. Kartik and Naira again missed the chance to catch Luv and Kush. Luv tells Kush to stay calm as we have to leave for home. Naira gets scared thinking about Trisha.

Kartik and Naira catches Luv and Kush at the parking, but they both give an excuse. Kartik asks him about Kush's health and orders them to go home straight and do care of him. Kartik informs them that they are going to search for Trisha and if needed then will go to the police station. Naira tries to read and Kush's face but they leave. Luv and Kush reaches home and overhears the conversation of everyone discussing Trisha.

Surekha gets tensed to see Kush's condition and take care of him. Kartik and Naira arrive at the police station and sees the inspector arguing with the truck driver. He files Trisha's missing report, while Naira gets a feeling that maybe the truck driver is talking about Trisha. She asks the inspector about the girl hit by the driver and the both go to the hospital to check her. Naira gets shocked to see Trisha there. Luv and Kush are tensed for their truth exposing to everyone.

The inspector asks Kartik that did the girl told something about the accident. Akhilesh informs everyone that Trisha met with an accident. Luv hides Trisha's phone in the sand, while Kairav sees him doing this. Naira blames herself for Trisha's condition of being in a state of coma. She asks the doctor about her recovery, the doctor informs Kartik and Naira that Trisha is assaulted by someone and asks them to find the culprit as soon as possible. They getget shocked hearing this, while Luv tells Kush to stay calm and keep his mouth shut in front of the police. Kartik asks Naira to go to the police station to help the inspector in finding the real culprit, while Naira cries seeing Trish in bad condition.

Will Kartik and Naira be able to find the real culprit? Stay with us to know more.

Credits :Star Plus

