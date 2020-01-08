Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 8, 2020: Naira on a mission to expose Vedika

Naira starts collecting evidences against Vedika to expose her while Kartik berates Vedika for scolding Kairav. Later, Naira learns a shocking news from Vedika about her & Kartik's honeymoon plan.

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naira (Shivangi Joshi) searches for Umesh on social media to find clue so that she can expose Vedika (Pankhuri Awasthy), as she has hint that Umesh has donated kidney for her. Vedika finds something fishy about Naira coming up at home as Santa. Kairav told the family members about how well Christmas has been celebrated & about meeting with his football teacher also request Kartik (Mohsin Khan) to make Naira remember, Vedika on the other side says she will come together because of Naira & reminds Kartik about his promise.

Naira calls Dadi to speak about Umesh’s details, but Dadi tells her about Pallavi’s arrival at home & tries to listen their conversation in which they both speak about how Umesh is creating problems for both of them. Naira tells Suhasini to keep Pallavi there so that she can go to the hospital & check, but before that Pallavi has already left. Naira looks for proof in the hospital & finds Umesh meeting Pallavi.

She tries to listen their conversation in which Pallavi scolds Umesh for such a desperate move. While Umesh tells her it is Vedika who called him there, he had sold his kidney for money & no one can donate the kidney to Naira. Umesh admits for saving Naira’s life & Pallavi tells him that she will give the money but Umesh says that “you are a big liar, and that is proved when you told Naira that Vedika donated the kidney.”

Naira has found out about Vedika & Pallavi’s plan and wants to tell this to Dadi. She thinks that it is not the right time to tell Kartik anything which will alert Vedika. Other side Kartik & Kairav plan for going out. They continuously talked about Naira which made Vedika irritated. Vedika scolds Kairav which made Kartik loses his temper and tells her to do not misbehave with Kairav & Naira as he won’t tolerate hurting them. He told her that he is only fulfilling her wish but it doesn’t mean to hurt his close ones. Kartik wants to meet Naira but Naira meets Kartik & Vedika both, giving an angry stare to Vedika, which made her feel a little scared.

Naira wants to expose her soon and waits to get evidence against her. Vedika gets upset seeing Kartik & Naira together & makes a shocking announcement to her about their honeymoon plan. Naira finds Kartik feeling awkward & decide to take him out from this situation soon. She told the truth to Dadi and Naksh & plan to expose Vedika’s so that she can leave from her as soon as possible.

To know that is Vedika exposed or not, Stay tuned with us for regular updates.

Credits :Star Plus

Read More