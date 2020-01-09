Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 9, 2020: Dadi and Naira tries to expose Vedika

Naira makes a plan with Suhasini Dadi & Naksh to expose Vedika. Kairav & Vansh plays an emotional act in front of Kartik. Vedika tries to take Karti away from everyone

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Vedika (Pankhuri Awasthy) informing Naira (Shivangi Joshi) about their honeymoon plan hearing which Naira gets shocked. Vedika plans to go Munnar for the honeymoon & asks Kartik (Mohsin Khan) to go for shopping with her where as Naira taunts Vedika that is she will be ok after this much of exertion & says that I know Pallavi & you are together, hearing this has made Vedika a bit uncomfortable after which she leaves from there.

Naksh tries to attack Suhasini as he thought she was a thief, But Dadi tells him that she is waiting for Naira here as she called her to come. Naksh asks why would she’ll call you after this much of wrong things happened with her then Dadi decides to tell Vedika’s truth to him. Naira arrives & tells about conversation she heard between Pallavi & Umesh. She informs Dadi & Naksh to stay calm as they don’t have any evidence to prove Vedika wrong. She tells Dadi about Vedika’s honeymoon plan so that she can keep her and Kairav away from Kartik & says to get Vedika’s sonography done from a different doctor by tomorrow morning at any cost.

Naksh asks about Kairav’s whereabouts at which Naira tells him that he is there, where he supposed to be. He has gone with Kartik at Goenka Villa for which Dadi & Naksh appreciates her. Kartik asks Vedika that is she having an issue with Kairav staying at home at which Vedika replies yes & please solve this issue. Kartik tells her that he is fulfilling his promise & hasn’t done any promise that involved his heart or anyone. Kairav complaints to Naira about Kartik but Naira tells him that he must be tired, you go and play with him, he will be happy then. Dadi captures a picture & sended it to Naira after which she says to Naksh that she wants this moment & happiness to be permanent not temporary. Naksh tells her that just one day more & everything will be permanent. Kartik prays to God for a normal morning tomorrow. Vedika talks to herself that staying here will never make her & Kartik come close to each other, that’s why she is taking him to Munnar. Next morning, Naira prays to God to give her strength to fight with Vedika. Kartik, Vedika & Dadi leaves from Goenka villa while Naira reaches the hospital. On the other side Dadi plays a drama so that she can take Vedika to the hospital for the check up. Show ends with Naira hugging Kartik in the hospital from behind a curtain.

After the check up to know is Vedika’s truth revealed or not stay with us for the next update..

Credits :Star Plus

