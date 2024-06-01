Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, June 1: Armaan gets enraged at Sanjay while defending Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, June 1, 2024, episode: The episode begins with Krish getting concerned about Abhira, and Ruhi waiting anxiously for Armaan to return home.

Armaan’s heated argument with Sanjay

Armaan arrives with Abhira. While entering the house, Abhira’s coat falls off her shoulder. Armaan puts it back in place. Ruhi’s happiness on seeing Armaan fades as she witnesses this scene. The Poddars also look over Abhira and Armaan in shock.

Kaveri gets furious at Abhira's behavior and starts reprimanding her. Armaan stops her. He holds Abhira’s hand and takes her inside. As Sanjay begins criticizing Abhira, Armaan catches him by his collar to defend Abhira.

Kaveri shouts at Armaan for crossing his limits. Armaan says he also has the same opinion about Sanjay. He accuses him of sending Abhira to dance at his party. Tensions escalate as Kaveri and others look at Armaan’s revelation in disbelief.

Sanjay refuses to accept his mistake. Kaveri asks Armaan to leave Sanjay as it is a sin. Armaan says Sanjay is the one who committed sin by forcibly sending Abhira to entertain everyone at his bachelor's party and getting insulted in return.

Krish supports Armaan. He reveals overhearing Sanjay talking to Abhira’s boss and compelling her to send Abhira as the dancer. Abhira calls out Sanjay for bribing people and getting her rejected in job interviews at law firms. She blames him for taking up the work of a wedding planner due to her financial stringencies.

Armaan asks Sanjay why he did all this. Sanjay admits that he hates Abhira and cannot tolerate her. Armaan puts him at Abhira’s feet. Sanjay gets up and blames Abhira for ruining his family and turning his children against him.

Armaan says Sanjay could never become a good father and his children used to be scared of him. He rebukes Sanjay for risking Abhira’s respect and not feeling guilty at all. Armaan threatens Sanjay and asks him to apologize to Abhira.

Sanjay says he will die but never bow down to her. Manoj warns him of getting accused in a harassment case by Abhira. But Sanjay doesn’t listen to anybody. He announces that he will not attend Armaan and Ruhi’s wedding until and unless Abhira and Armaan apologize to him. Kaveri tries to stop Sanjay while Kajal worries about his decision.

Poddar women offer help to Abhira

Manish sees Abhira and decides to drop her. They leave in the car along with Swarna and Surekha. On their way home, Manish offers Abhira to stay with them. Abhira declines the same and tells Manish that she is fine. Swarna and Surekha feel for Abhira and take care of her.

Ruhi looks after Armaan’s wound. She sympathizes with Abhira while politely making Armaan understand that he shouldn't have gotten angry at Sanjay. Armaan says he didn't do anything wrong. As Ruhi worries about Sanjay not participating in their wedding functions, Armaan assures her that it will still be perfect.

Kaveri and Vidya discuss Sanjay's contumacy. Vidya acknowledges the fact that Sanjay has made a mistake. Kaveri gets fearful of people’s judgements over Sanjay’s absence from the wedding.

Armaan tells Ruhi that their difficulties are nothing in front of Abhira and that Sanjay has tortured Abhira a lot. He feels regretful for not being able to help Abhira raising Ruhi’s concerns. Ruhi tells Armaan that Abhira is not his responsibility anymore. Armaan leaves.

Meanwhile, Manish thinks about Abhira. He expresses his wish to not attend Armaan and Ruhi’s wedding. This makes Swarna and Surekha oppose him.

Abhira and Armaan recall about the party. Someone knocks on Abhira’s door. She gets worried and takes the noodle pan to hit the person. She sees Poddar women and stops.

Kaveri says she feels bad about whatever happened to her. Vidya also pities Abhira. They tell Abhira that they have come to help her and can recommend her for a job as a lawyer.

