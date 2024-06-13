Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, June 13: Armaan faces Manish’s fury after he calls off wedding with Ruhi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, June 13, 2024, episode: The episode starts with Ruhi walking down the aisle towards Armaan. Armaan gets restless. Manish takes him to the stage. He tells Armaan that he was never ready for the marriage but had to bow down for Ruhi’s sake. Manish says he doesn’t have much hope for this wedding but still requests Armaan to give immense love to Ruhi. Ruhi arrives and praises the gift Armaan sent for her at the Haldi ceremony.

Manish slaps Armaan after he steps back from marrying Ruhi

Abhira asks the conductor to stop the bus. He tells her to sit back and stop troubling them. Abhira threatens to jump from the bus. She shouts for help and makes false accusations of kidnapping. The conductor gives in and halts the bus. Abhira gets down and runs barefoot. She says she can’t let this happen and falls on the road. She gets up again and vows to reach on time.

Ruhi senses Armaan standing lifeless and recalls how her diya was blown off when she asked for blessings from her parents. Charu brings the garlands. Armaan thinks of Abhira. As Ruhi moves forward to put the garland on Armaan, he steps back. The garland falls to the floor.

Armaan apologizes to Ruhi and states that he can neither love her nor marry her. Everyone is stunned. Ruhi cries and says that there is love for someone in Armaan’s eyes. She asks who it is. Manish intervenes and tells Ruhi not to further get her heart broken. However, Ruhi keeps questioning Armaan about who he loves. Armaan admits that he loves Abhira. Manisha, Manoj, and the kids rejoice.

Advertisement

Armaan shares that he feels a union without love is cheating and he can’t deceive Ruhi because he loves Abhira. Manish slaps Armaan. Manoj shouts. Armaan stops Manoj. Manish asks Armaan to come again. Armaan repeats that he loves Abhira and gets slapped again. Armaan says he will say it again and again.

Poddars take back the Baraat

Manish asks Armaan why he was unaware of this love while divorcing Abhira. He questions him about his decision to marry Ruhi and bring her to the mandap. Armaan refuses to do anything wrong to Ruhi. Manish rebukes him and calls him a big cheat. Manish states he can’t forgive Armaan. Armaan folds his hands to say sorry to Manish.

Ruhi prevents Manish from scolding Armaan and says that he is her husband. Manish asks if she is still taking his side. Ruhi makes an effort to convince Armaan and tells him that he is just in a guilt of breaking his promise to Abhira’s mother. But Armaan doesn’t agree with her. He keeps professing his love for Abhira and asserts that he is not confused.

Advertisement

Ruhi reminds Armaan how he wanted a mature life partner like her and also expected to have peace in his life. Armaan quotes that marriage without love is meaningless. Ruhi assures him of her love and begs him not to back off from the wedding. She asks Armaan to complete the ritual before the mahurat ends.

Abhira meets Madhav and asks him why he is in hospital clothes. She gets dizzy and falls flat on the ground. Madhav tries to make Abhira open her eyes. He rushes Abhira to the doctor, who informs that she fainted because of stress. Madhav tells him to treat Abhira.

Ruhi persuades Armaan to tie the knot with her. Manish says he doesn’t deserve her. He breaks all ties with Poddars. Kaveri calls Ruhi their daughter. She says she is sure Armaan’s feelings will come to an end in a few days. Armaan says he truly loves Abhira, it won’t get any less. Manish ends the matter and asks them to return. Ruhi tries to stop Armaan. Poddars leave. Ruhi screams and weeps.

Advertisement

Kaveri slaps Armaan and states that he broke her today by getting her insulted. The episode ends here

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, June 12: Armaan calls off his wedding with Ruhi