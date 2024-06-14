Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, June 14: Kaveri gets furious at Armaan; Ruhi gets an apology

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, June 14, 2024, episode: The episode begins with Kaveri bashing Armaan. She pushes him away and screams not to refer to her as "Dadisa" anymore. Kaveri calls Armaan a "roadside stone" who can never become a gem. She starts reminding him how she picked him and brought him up but he proved that he has his mother’s bad blood in his veins. Kaveri tags Armaan as a cheater and leaves.

Kaveri’s scary dream about Abhira taking over the Poddar family

Vidya also scolds Armaan and reveals that she gets hurt whenever he is in pain. He apologizes to her, but Vidya says she cannot forgive him for this mistake. Everyone leaves.

Armaan begins crying and trips. Krish holds him and asks him to stay strong. Armaan wonders if loving someone is wrong. Krish tells him to confess his feelings to Abhira and bring her home. Ruhi thinks of Armaan and weeps. She removes her jewelry and throws it away. She falls on the floor and breaks down.

Kaveri imagines that Abhira and Armaan are married. She shouts at them and rebukes Armaan. Kaveri tells Armaan that she always cared for him but he deceived her. Armaan says he chose his happiness. Kaveri claims Armaan took a wrong step and their family won’t support him. Abhira questions who decided that Armaan did wrong. Kaveri tells her that the entire family hates her. Abhira doesn’t agree with her.

Advertisement

Manisha and Manoj prove Kaveri wrong. They come forward to welcome Abhira. The kids also join in. Abhira gets confident and says that Kaveri has just four people on her team while she has seven. She takes the keys from her and asks Kaveri to remember her name. Abhira states that the house, family, and Armaan belong to her now. Kaveri’s dream ends.

Armaan begs Ruhi to accept his apology

Vidya feels dizzy. Manisha and Kajal get worried about her. Vidya vents her emotions, saying she just wanted her son to settle down. She feels helpless and asks why Armaan took such an extreme step and left a girl at the mandap. She asserts that Armaan can’t be her son.

Armaan decides to go to Ruhi instead of Abhira. He says he needs to apologize to Ruhi as his love for Abhira brought pain to Ruhi. Krish asks if Abhira and her love don’t matter to him.

Advertisement

While talking to the doctor, Madhav sees the news of Armaan calling off his wedding. He gets shocked. The next morning, Abhira regains consciousness. She asks Madhav why he is in hospital clothes and not at home attending Armaan and Ruhi’s marriage ceremony. Madhav informs her that the wedding didn’t take place. Abhira asks the reason behind it. A nurse tells her to sit as she needs to give an injection. Madhav leaves.

Armaan reaches Ruhi's house to apologize. He knocks on the door, but nobody opens it. Swarna threatens Armaan and says they will call the police. Undeterred, he keeps trying. Manish finally allows him to come in, giving him five minutes to convey his message to Ruhi. Manish feels this will be an eye-opener for Ruhi.

Armaan thanks him and rushes to Ruhi. He finds her watching their video. Armaan falls at Ruhi's feet and pleads with her to accept his apology. He asks her to punish him, folding his hands and admitting he did wrong. Armaan says he doesn’t even deserve Ruhi’s hatred. Ruhi stays silent.

Advertisement

Manish comes and tells him the time is over. As Armaan turns to leave, Ruhi asks how much he loves Abhira. Armaan talks fondly about Abhira, saying he used to feel lonely, but when Abhira came into his life, the loneliness ended. Armaan calls Abhira his "home" and says she completes him. Manish intervenes and asks Armaan to leave. Armaan leaves, and Ruhi is moved to tears.

Madhav brings Abhira to his house. Upon entering, she accidentally hits a rice bag and spills red paint from a box. As she moves ahead, her footprints appear on the floor. Abhira unknowingly fulfills a ritual that a new daughter-in-law performs. Madhav observes this and comments that she did the right thing by mistake. Abhira asks whose house it is. Madhav hides a picture and doesn’t reveal the owner. He informs Abhira that she can’t go to Mussoorie because the doctor has advised her not to travel for a few days. The episode ends here.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, June 13: Armaan faces Manish’s fury after he calls off wedding with Ruhi