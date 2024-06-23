Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, June 23: Kaveri’s cunning move turns Abhira against Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, June 23, 2024, episode: The episode begins with Abhira deciding to confess her love for Armaan. As she moves forward, Madhav intervenes. Armaan wishes to see Abhira reciprocate his feelings. Madhav questions Abhira if she is ready to trust Armaan. Abhira speaks from Armaan’s side and asks Madhav also to support him.

Abhira makes up her mind to accept Armaan

Madhav gets concerned about Armaan taking a stand for Abhira by going against Kaveri. However, Abhira shows her faith in Armaan. Madhav says he also faced a similar situation. But Abhira disagrees with him and states that circumstances are different for Armaan.

Madhav urges Abhira to rethink while Armaan feels Abhira will finally embrace his proposal. Abhira goes on to accept Armaan’s love. Madhav admits that he tried to stop Abhira. He awaits the consequences of Abhira and Armaan’s love tale.

While Kaveri gets angry as she thinks about Abhira and Armaan being together, they get excited to meet each other. Abhira wants to propose to Armaan, who plans to surprise her by pouring his feelings in front of her. Abhira and Armaan rush to see each other.

Kaveri makes an evil move

Kaveri intervenes and asks Abhira if she is going to meet Armaan. Abhira reveals her love for Armaan. Kaveri tries to manipulate her. She states that Armaan is in love with Ruhi. This leaves Abhira shocked.

Armaan waits for Abhira at their special spot. He is confident that nothing can break them apart now. Meanwhile, Abhira requests Kaveri to show her the proof. She provides the same, leaving Abhira speechless.

Kaveri inquires why Armaan never shared the truth about Ruhi with Abhira. Kaveri plants the thought that Armaan is juggling two women in Abhira’s mind. She asks Abhira if she still has trust in Armaan. Kaveri claims that Armaan can leave Abhira at any time just like he left Ruhi.

Abhira remains firm in her belief in Armaan. She refuses to get influenced by Kaveri’s words. Kaveri decides to make Abhira meet Ruhi.

Armaan searches for Abhira. Manish suggests to Ruhi that she should take a break. Swarna asks her to play blindfold. Ruhi gets engaged in the activity and cracks up. Manish, Swarna, and Surekha also join in to play the game.

Abhira arrives to see Ruhi. She seeks to have a private conversation with Ruhi which leaves Swarna fuming with anger. Ruhi insists on discussing the matter in the presence of everyone. Abhira then proceeds to question Ruhi about her relationship with Armaan. Ruhi is stunned. The episode ends here

