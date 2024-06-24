Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, June 24: Kaveri asks Abhira to choose between her love and self-esteem

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, June 24, 2024, episode: The episode begins with Ruhi admitting that she and Armaan were in a serious relationship with each other. Abhira moves to tears.

Ruhi shares how misunderstanding cropped up between her and Armaan

Ruhi accuses Abhira of coming between her and Armaan, leading to their breakup. Abhira asks how she became the reason for their separation. Ruhi explains: she once called Armaan when he went to Mussoorie, but since Abhira answered the call, she misunderstood Armaan and thought he was cheating on her.

In a fit of anger, she agreed to marry Rohit. By the time the confusion between her and Armaan was cleared, she was already engaged to Rohit. Though Ruhi tried to reveal the truth of their love affair to the family, Armaan stopped her and prompted her to marry Rohit for his sake.

Abhira questions Ruhi on why she listened to Armaan. Ruhi replies that she could not refuse him, as Armaan would never make a relationship with her by breaking his brother’s heart. Ruhi says that Armaan assured her he wouldn't give her place to anybody in his life. She calls herself a fool for believing in Abhira and Armaan’s contractual marriage. Ruhi cries about helping Armaan in settling with Abhira. She also confesses to going through heartbreak after fate snatched Rohit away from her.

Ruhi shares that she was happy about tying the knot with Armaan after he divorced Abhira, but that dream also ended on a bad note. Manish intervenes and asks Ruhi not to recall her bitter past. Ruhi claims that her wounds can never heal, and so, it would be better if she vented out her feelings.

Ruhi feels everything was going smoothly until Abhira entered as the wedding planner. She blames Abhira for ruining her life. Abhira inquires why Ruhi never opened up to her about her relationship with Armaan. Ruhi says nothing would have changed with her disclosure. Abhira continues to question Ruhi on why she refrained from talking to her when they were living under the same roof and she also stood for her on many occasions. Ruhi reveals that Armaan didn’t want her to tell Abhira about it.

Swarna asks Abhira to stop following Ruhi. She blames her for stealing Ruhi’s love and happiness. Surekha chimes in and directs Abhira to go and question Armaan. They show her the door. Abhira weeps.

Kaveri influences Abhira’s decision regarding Armaan

Armaan calls Abhira. He reminisces about her words and smiles. Armaan thinks about disclosing the truth to Abhira. He believes that his relationship with Abhira should start with truth.

After contemplating, Armaan decides not to unveil anything to Abhira out of his fear of losing her. He says that he mistook his and Ruhi’s friendship for love. Armaan calls Abhira his true love. He grins.

Manish feels for Abhira. He moves to console her, but Kaveri stops him. She takes Abhira along with her. Manish states that Armaan is responsible for destroying Abhira and Ruhi’s lives. He asks the ladies not to accuse Abhira. Manish wishes for the girls’ peace and happiness. Abhira taunts Ruhi and says that she mocked love as well as marriage. She exits the Goenka house.

Kaveri offers tissues to Abhira. She wipes off her tears. Kaveri feeds water to Abhira. She asks Abhira if she wants to stay in the Poddar house where half of the family members don’t love her. Kaveri suggests Abhira not to make her life tough. She says that Armaan will come along with insult, sorrow, and cheat in her life. Kaveri asks Abhira to choose her happiness, peace, esteem, or Armaan. She leaves.

Armaan receives a call from Krish. He asks if Abhira said yes. Armaan confirms the same and shares that Abhira is coming to meet him.

Madhav looks at his wife’s picture and states that love happens soon, but it takes time to develop faith in each other. He gets concerned thinking that Kaveri will never let Abhira and Armaan reunite.

Abhira comes to Armaan and inquires if he was telling the truth when he said she was his first love. She asks about the girl he loved before settling down with her. Armaan says he realized his feelings for her recently. Abhira questions if she doesn’t have the right to know. Armaan replies that he viewed it as love, but it wasn’t the case. Abhira asks the name of the girl and if she knows her. She pushes Armaan away and says that Ruhi was his first love. The episode ends here

