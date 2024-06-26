Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, June 26: Abhira hides her feelings as she meets Armaan again

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, June 26, 2024, episode: The episode begins with Armaan receiving a call from Ruhi and mistaking her for Abhira. He exclaims that he knew she would call him. As Armaan expresses his love for Abhira, Ruhi asks why he is playing around. Tears roll down her cheeks. She discloses that she has learned the truth. Armaan admits to hurting Ruhi and considers that whatever is happening to him is the result of his wrongdoings.

Ruhi shares that Abhira had come to inquire about their relationship, and she was left with no option. So, she told her everything. Armaan feels it was his mistake as he didn’t reveal the truth to Abhira himself. Ruhi also regrets not speaking up earlier. Armaan asks Ruhi how she is dealing with all the pain, as he is feeling suffocated. Ruhi replies that she is trying her best to cope with it. They end the call and start crying.

Vidya blames Kaveri for Armaan’s condition

Charu is unable to believe that Ruhi can cheat them. Sanjay is also in shock. Manisha says that she previously shared her suspicions about Ruhi with Manoj and Vidya, but they did not pay heed to her observations. She also recalls finding Ruhi’s love letter in Armaan’s room. Manoj reminds them that Abhira has left now and things aren’t going well. Kaveri questions if she is responsible for the entire fiasco. Manoj feels that Abhira and Armaan should handle their lives themselves.

Vidya intervenes and disapproves of Kaveri’s cunning moves. She asks her what she gained after doing all this. Vidya expresses sorrow over losing Madhav as well as Armaan after the incident. Kaveri shows her optimism and asserts that Madhav will return and Armaan will move on from Abhira. However, Manisha doesn’t agree with her and says that Armaan is in true love and he can never forget her, as he even left his home for her.

Abhira’s new beginnings

Abhira plays the music and begins dancing. Madhav looks at her and thinks that she is making an attempt to hide her pain. He asks if she is fine and learns that Abhira is starting a new job. Madhav inquires how Sanjay let her get the work. Abhira recollects her mother’s wise words and says that she will start law practice on her own. Madhav decides to prepare breakfast for Abhira. She imagines Armaan outside the window and hurts her hand.

Meanwhile, Krish, Charu, Aryan, and Kiara find Armaan sitting under the blanket. They make him come out of it and console him as Armaan misses Abhira. Madhav makes tea and a sandwich for Abhira. His sandwich gets burnt, but Abhira still likes it. She thanks Madhav. Armaan feels helpless and says that he has lost Abhira. Krish encourages him not to give up on her, but Armaan believes it’s too late. Charu mentions that Kaveri is planning to send Armaan back to the office.

Abhira packs the tiffin for herself and Madhav. He asks if she is all set for work. She shows confidence and says that she is going to fill out the application form for her bar council license. They both leave the house with hopes to conquer the world.

Armaan and Abhira meet again

Vidya questions Kaveri’s decision to put Armaan back to work. Kaveri explains that it will help him come out of his heartbreak trauma. She hands over a file to Armaan and asks him to take it to the bar council office. Armaan makes a sad exit, thinking about Abhira. Everyone watches him leave.

Manoj calls the driver and asks him not to let Armaan drive. Sanjay asserts that he doesn’t feel Armaan can work well. Kaveri says that it will be good because, after losing a few cases, he will forget his love. Vidya disagrees with Kaveri’s thoughts. She believes that Armaan’s condition will further deteriorate.

While walking, Armaan encounters Madhav, who saves him from getting hurt. Madhav sympathizes with Armaan. Armaan asks about Abhira. Madhav replies that she might never forgive him. He urges Armaan to move on from his past. Vidya comes to meet Madhav and is stunned on seeing the house. She takes Shivani’s name.

At the bar council office, Armaan spots Abhira and rushes to her. He holds her in his arms, but she pushes him away. Armaan saves Abhira from falling and grabs her close to himself. Abhira questions if she knows him and directs him to maintain a distance. Armaan begs her not to turn away from him and says that she can’t hide her feelings for him. Abhira leaves and listens to music to distract herself. She thinks that she will be a fool if she trusts Armaan again. Armaan remains hopeful of reuniting with her someday.

Vidya comes back home and weeps. Manisha inquires about her meeting with Madhav. Vidya talks about always losing over her past. Abhira helps an old lady who points towards Madhav’s house and says that she stays there. The lady wonders if she is Shivani’s child. As Manisha asks Vidya to clearly tell her about her agony, Vidya leaves crying. The episode ends here

