Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, June 27: Abhira learns about Armaan’s real mother

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, June 27, 2024, episode: The episode begins with Abhira’s conversation with an old lady, who tells her that the place she is residing in belonged to someone named Shivani. Abhira informs her that she lives there with her father, Madhav Poddar. The old lady apologizes for her mistake and leaves.

Madhav steps out of the house and asks Abhira if her registration work is done. Abhira, who is thinking about who Shivani is, goes on to inquire about the same from Madhav. He tries to evade the question. Madhav goes away as he gets a phone call. Abhira wonders why he is hiding information about Shivani from her.

Poddars gear up for Sawan Milni

Armaan believes that all Poddar ladies will celebrate Sawan Milni the next day. He gets sad on realizing that Abhira won’t be able to carry out the rituals. To make her a part of the special occasion, Armaan arranges a swing for Abhira.

Abhira finds a drawing of Shivani and her son. As she admires it, Armaan looks at her from a distance. Abhira feels Armaan’s presence around. However, he exits by the time she turns around. Abhira thanks God as she doesn’t want to face Armaan again.

Advertisement

Sanjay announces that the Poddars won’t celebrate Sawan Milni this year. However, Manisha shares that Kaveri has ordered them to mark the festival as the entire city is invited. Sanjay worries about getting criticized by society. Manoj chimes in, expressing similar concerns.

Kaveri comes in and states that no one is courageous enough to make news about them. She declares that they will ignore people talking about them and are going to celebrate Sawan Milni. Kaveri instructs Aryan to keep the preparations on and searches for Vidya. Manisha tells her that Vidya isn’t fine as something is troubling her.

Vidya breaks down

Vidya dons her bridal dupatta and cries. She feels Madhav did not put in any effort into their relationship. She is particularly bothered by his presence at Shivani’s house. Armaan spots an emotional Vidya and comes to console her.

Madhav gets happy on seeing a beautifully decorated swing. He assumes Abhira has tied it. However, Abhira angrily breaks the swing and leaves. Madhav learns that Armaan brought it. He feels Armaan got late in pouring out his feelings for Abhira. He wishes to see him pass the test of love.

Advertisement

Armaan reminds Vidya to take care of herself and gives her medicine. Armaan feels sorry for Vidya’s condition but also reassures her that Madhav is doing good by staying with Abhira, as she was struggling financially.

However, Vidya doesn’t agree with Armaan. She blames herself for Madhav’s exit from the Poddar house. Vidya says that Madhav never accepted her wholeheartedly. She also reveals to Armaan that on their wedding night itself, Madhav made it clear that he could never love her the way he used to love Armaan’s real mother.

Armaan says Madhav is upset with him and that’s why he left the home. Vidya asks him to stop accusing himself. She mentions Madhav and Rohit going far from her. Vidya calls Armaan the best blessing of her life and sheds light on the importance of trust in building any relationship. Armaan inquires if Vidya will be able to forgive Madhav. Vidya remains silent, leaving Armaan surprised.

Advertisement

Armaan misses Abhira

Kaveri welcomes the guests. A guest couple asks about Armaan leaving the house. Kaveri dismisses all rumors and shows Armaan's presence at the function. They then question her about Abhira. Kaveri gives a stern response and welcomes them.

The ladies groove to a song. Vidya appears sad. Armaan watches them and imagines Abhira dancing in a traditional Rajasthani style. Everyone claps. Meanwhile, Abhira pushes the furniture outside. Madhav inquires about her actions.

Kaveri applauds the beautiful beginning of the Sawan Milni festival. She mentions its significance to the family and quotes that Mahadev made a swing for Parvati, and so it is believed that love between husband and wife grows if the husband makes his wife sit on the swing.

Manoj takes Manisha to the swing. Sanjay and Kajal follow them. Armaan envisions performing the ritual with Abhira. Kaveri shouts at Armaan and asks him to stop as everyone is watching him. Armaan gets down from the swing.

Madhav brings the furniture inside. Abhira says it belongs to Shivani and, since they don’t know her, they will not keep it. Abhira plans to buy new items as they are bound to look after a stranger’s belongings. Madhav reveals to her that Shivani is Armaan’s biological mother. The episode ends here.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, June 26: Abhira hides her feelings as she meets Armaan again