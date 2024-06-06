Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, June 6: Armaan confronts Abhira after knowing why she lied in court

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, June 6, 2024, episode: The episode begins with Kaveri and Abhira bumping into each other.

Kaveri asks Abhira where she is going. She replies that she has made all the arrangements and is now leaving. Kaveri orders her to stay back till the time function is over. She refuses to follow her commands.

Kaveri mentions giving Abhira a considerable amount of money. Abhira clarifies that Kaveri cannot buy her. Kaveri talks about how Abhira sacrificed her marriage to save Vidya and Madhav’s relationship. She further says that she owned Abhira the day she agreed to lie about her and Armaan’s relationship in court.

Abhira says she forgot to return the deposit and offers Kaveri to take blank cheques as her ethics are not for sale. Kaveri gets angry at Abhira. She tells Abhira she faced a loss by not taking the money due to her values. Kaveri calls Abhira insensible and foolish, who is habitual to insults. Kaveri goes from there. Abhira starts crying. Armaan, who overhears the entire conversation, confronts Abhira. She runs away and locks herself inside the cupboard.

Kaveri comes and tells Armaan that he has brought the happiness of the family. She shows her confidence in Armaan’s decision to get married to Ruhi. Kaveri asks Armaan to forget about Abhira as his marriage is slated for the next day. She blesses him and gives him candy. Kaveri takes Armaan with her.

Sanjay catches Kajal as she tries to disclose about Madhav to Vidya

Manish opens the cupboard and takes Abhira out of it. She weeps. Abhira thanks him but keeps sobbing. He doesn’t ask her anything and tells her to share with him whenever she feels like doing it. Abhira gives Akshara’s guitar to Manish before bidding adieu to Poddar house and assures him that Armaan doesn’t know about it.

Kajal gets emotional after meeting Madhav. She feels Sanjay is not doing right by hiding about Madhav’s accident. She thinks about Vidya’s concerns for Madhav and decides to share the truth with her. Kajal calls Vidya. Sanjay also looks for Vidya and doesn’t find her in the room.

Kaveri stops Abhira and asks her to serve the drinks to the guests. She directs Vidya to begin the sangeet ceremony. Vidya asks Manisha and Manoj to dance. They perform on Jhumka Gira while Abhira does her job of providing the drinks. Armaan and Ruhi look at her.

Sanjay sees Kajal’s incoming call on Vidya’s phone, which is lying in her room. He takes the call. Kajal assumes it to be Vidya and reveals about Madhav’s condition. Sanjay gets furious and says he won’t let her talk to anyone. He turns off the phone.

Armaan and Ruhi’s Sangeet

Krish announces Manish and Swarna's performance. The duo shake a leg on Hawa Ke Saath Saath. Armaan tries to have a word with Abhira. She ignores him and immerses herself in work. Ruhi takes Armaan with her. Krish welcomes the ladies for their special performance. Kaveri, Vidya, and Surekha groove on Dola Re Dola.

Kaveri asks Abhira to check the music as Armaan and Ruhi are going to perform next. Abhira gets hurt. Armaan stops her and asks if she has lied in court to save Vidya and Madhav’s marriage. Abhira asks him to let her go. As she trips, Armaan comes to her rescue. They share a romantic moment, leaving Poddars shocked.

Ruhi asks Armaan if he is fine. Armaan says they have to fire Abhira from the job. The episode ends here.

