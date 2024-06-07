Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, June 7: Armaan is in a dilemma about marrying Ruhi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, June 7, 2024, episode: The episode begins with Kaveri questioning Armaan’s decision to fire Abhira. Armaan refuses to listen to anybody and goes on to declare that he will tell Abhira’s boss to send someone else in her place. Abhira asks Armaan why he is snatching away her work. As they begin to argue, Vidya comes and takes Abhira to the side. She tells Krish to start the music and asks Armaan and Ruhi to perform on stage.

Sanjay spots the phone on charging and switches it off as Kajal tries to call on it. He goes to Krish and cleverly takes his phone so Kajal cannot contact him.

Abhira congratulates Armaan on his marriage before leaving

Abhira cries while watching Armaan and Ruhi dance on Baaton Hi Baaton Mein. She decides to go from there. Manisha and Manoj side with Abhira and assure her they will talk to Armaan. Vidya bashes Abhira and asks her why she is spoiling the function.

Abhira prepares to exit the place. Armaan gets distracted on seeing Abhira leaving. He walks towards the edge of the stage and almost trips. Abhira comes to his rescue, and they share a romantic moment. Everyone looks on.

Ruhi blames Abhira for Armaan’s fall. Abhira hits back at her and says Ruhi’s favorite time pass is to point out her mistakes. She further asks Ruhi to lower her voice, or else Poddars will reject her, too. Abhira congratulates Armaan before taking leave. Kaveri commands Krish to dance with Kiara, Aryana, and Charu. The family enjoys their performance and cheers for the troupe.

Kajal wonders why no one is picking up her call. Madhav begins to get back in his senses. He murmurs to stop Armaan and Ruhi’s marriage. Kajal calls the doctor. The doctor examines Madhav and informs Kajal that he is recovering. He asks her to stay back and talk to him. Kajal encourages Madhav to get up and prevent Armaan and Ruhi’s wedding. She thinks about stopping the illegal ceremony.

Abhira and Armaan’s emotional outburst

Abhira falls down from the scooter while feeling helpless at her condition. She cries and says that she failed to save her resort. At the same time, Abhira receives an audio message from Kipling stating that he has the money and will repair the resort. Abhira ponders who could give him the amount on her behalf.

Armaan appears in front of Abhira. She catches him by his collar and asks why he gave the money after firing her from the job. Abhira questions Armaan for his caring attitude towards her. Armaan says he could not see her planning for his wedding. He admits that he also gets hurt when she feels tortured. Armaan says he is burdened by Abhira’s favors and wants to return them to her. Abhira asks him not to give charity if he cannot reciprocate her love. She goes from there.

Abhira spots Armaan hugging Ruhi as she arrives at the cliff. She gets upset. Ruhi demands to spend an evening with Armaan before their marriage. She expresses her love to Armaan. He says he is happy if she is happy. Ruhi asks Armaan why he can't profess his feelings. He sees Abhira’s name on the bench and ignores Ruhi. She begins to cry. Armaan starts drinking. The episode ends here.

