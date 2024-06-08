Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, June 8: Armaan confronts Kaveri; makes a major decision

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, June 8, 2024, episode: The episode begins with Ruhi bringing Armaan home in a drunken state. Kaveri questions if Armaan consumed alcohol. Ruhi nods and starts crying.

Manish announces that Ruhi’s wedding will take place at the Goenka house and asks Ruhi to go with him. She is reluctant to leave Armaan behind in this condition. Kaveri tells Ruhi to accompany Manish and assures her that they will take care of Armaan. Manish takes Ruhi along.

Armaan argues with Kaveri

Krish and Manoj take hold of Armaan and move him to his room. Kaveri gets shocked as she hears Armaan murmuring Abhira’s name. She worries about him but decides to talk to him later.

However, Armaan gets up at the same moment and confronts Kaveri. He accuses her of cheating him and breaking his alliance with Abhira.

Kaveri replies that his marriage was fake as true relations have no expiry date. She blames Abhira for putting a dent in Madhav and Vidya’s marriage.

Armaan calls it a lie and says Kaveri didn’t need to do a deal with Abhira when she could have easily brought Madhav and Vidya closer to each other before also.

Kaveri keeps on blaming Abhira for bringing misfortune to the family. Armaan says that he never discusses this but nobody is happy. He makes Kaveri realize how Abhira’s open-mindedness hurt her ego and she ended up taking revenge on her.

Armaan calls all the family members ‘fraud’. Kaveri gets angry at Armaan. He apologizes but remains firm on his stand. He says despite being a college topper, he is a loser as he got influenced by Kaveri and went on to give pain to Abhira. Armaan holds Kaveri responsible for all the hatred he harbored for Abhira.

Kaveri asks if she is wrong then why Abhira keeps coming back to her house. Armaan tells Kaveri to ask herself. She recalls Abhira’s words and questions Armaan if she loves him.

Armaan says Abhira is madly in love with him and the Poddars. He claims that Kaveri doesn’t understand people. Armaan tells her how Abhira was trying to improve their relationship for real and not faking it like she does.

He calls Abhira an ideal daughter-in-law and regrets never getting her back. Kaveri asks if Armaan also loves Abhira. Armaan thinks of Abhira. He stumbles and cries.

Abhira heads out to Mussoorie

Abhira says she will go to Mussoorie forever because, despite the Poddars allowing her to seek a job in Udaipur, she doesn’t want to face Armaan with Ruhi again.

She seeks blessings from Matarani and asks her to bring her out of the dilemma. Abhira is sure that Armaan doesn’t have any romantic feelings for her.

Manish tells Ruhi not to marry Armaan. Ruhi says all the preparations are done. Swarna sides with Manish and says that she also got offended by Armaan choosing to drink one night before his marriage.

Ruhi asks them not to exaggerate the matter. Swarna asserts that Armaan wasn’t happy during the Sangeet ceremony. Ruhi shows them Armaan’s video where he praises her and calls her an ideal partner. She says that they will be happy together. Manish extends his wishes to her but also states that he doesn’t want to give any false hopes to her.

Manish thinks that Armaan’s feelings will definitely pour out by the next day. Meanwhile, Armaan gets up and tells Kaveri that he is going to find Abhira. He leaves. The episode ends here.

