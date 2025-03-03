Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Mar 3: Armaan leaves Poddar House with Shivani and Abhira; will Madhav follow them?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, March 3: The episode begins with Armaan choosing Shivani, a decision that makes his life more difficult. Abhira decides to stand by him, offering her support. When Shivani mentions how Vidya raised Armaan, he responds by accusing Vidya of doing it for her own gain.

He questions her true intentions, but Vidya refuses to let him leave. However, Kaveri steps in, telling Vidya to let Armaan go, believing he will realize his mistake once he struggles on his own. Shivani and Abhira remain by Armaan’s side.

Meanwhile, Sanjay taunts Armaan, saying he has only earned the right to be thrown out after making money from the Poddar business. Armaan removes his shoes and walks out. Rohit tries to stop him, and even Manoj and Manish attempt to hold him back, but Kaveri declares that anyone who chooses to follow Armaan and Abhira will be cut off from her.

As Madhav prepares to leave with Shivani, Vidya threatens to take her own life if he goes. Madhav steps back. Ignoring the threat, Armaan, Abhira, and Shivani leave together.

Abhira tells Armaan he can look at their house one last time, but he refuses, wanting to cut all ties. To show her support, Abhira also removes her shoes. Armaan tells her she is free to return to Manish, but she insists that her only priority is him. Shivani begins to blame herself for their troubles, but Armaan and Abhira reassure her.

The trio arrives at Shivani’s old house, where she reveals that Armaan was born there. Armaan decides to start fresh from this place. But they are in for a shock—Kaveri and Sanjay are already there. Abhira realizes that Kaveri has bought the house, and Kaveri mocks Madhav for foolishly paying rent for years. She believes that after struggling, Armaan will eventually return. Armaan, however, refuses to take any help from her.

Meanwhile, Sanjay grows anxious, fearing that clients will withdraw from the Poddar firm after learning that Armaan has left. Kaveri, unfazed, warns that she will take legal action against any clients who leave because of him.

Back at the Poddar house, Madhav confronts Vidya, accusing her of using and manipulating Armaan. Ruhi considers calling Armaan back, but Madhav reminds her that he had warned Armaan about the selfish ways of the Poddars. He believes Armaan must now learn from his choices.

Later, at a cafe, Armaan feeds Shivani, while other lawyers mock him for his situation. Abhira defends him and buys him shoes. Just then, Shivani suddenly collapses. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.