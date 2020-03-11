Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 11, 2020: Luv, Kush and Abhishek mock Trisha

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update: Jhaberi asks Goenkas to celebrate their win while Kartik and Naira gets an evidence to prove Luv and Kush wrong.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai proceeds with Naira talking with Kartik about Holi and their lose in the case. On the other hand, Jhaberi asks Goenkas to celebrate their victory. Luv, Kush, and Abhishek enjoy their win and calls Trisha to make fun of her. They mock her after which she gets upset while Kartik and Naira catch all their conversation and feels awful for her. Kairav gathers the family and requests them to celebrate Holika Dahan together.

Naira and Kartik decide to fight against wrong while Jhaberi thinks bad for the latter. Suhasini and Suwarna arrive at Singhania's house and offer money to Trisha. The latter refuses to accept the check for shutting the case. Just then, Suwarna requests Kartik and Naira to celebrate Holi together. Kairav feels excited about the festival while Kartik gets scared to inform the truth to him. Dhruv arrives and gives him the evidence against Luv and Kush after which they decide to celebrate Holi.

Kartik and Naira save Manish from falling into the pit. A servant informs them about the pit during then Jhaberi arrives and gets into an argument with Naira. Later on, Luv, Kush, and Abhishek gets suspicious about Kartik and Naira’s plan and informs the same to Jhaberi. Jhaberi asks Abhishek to keep an eye on them to know their next move. Goenkas feel glad for Kartik and Naira’s arrival at home while Abhishek informs Jhaberi about Kartik and Naira’s plan. Thereafter, Naira calls everyone to show them a video.

Credits :Star Plus

Read More