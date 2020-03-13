Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 12, 2020: Naira in grave danger

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update: Jhaberi threatens Naira which leads her to falling in a pit. Later, Kartik gets tensed after not finding Naira anywhere.

The episode starts with Naira informing everyone about the video while Jhaberi gets suspicious of it. Naira is about to play the video, however, Kairav and Vansh bring the Dholvale to make everyone happy because of which the card coincidentally falls. Jhaberi reaches to pick up the card but then Naira comes and grabs it. Samarth asks Gayu to enjoy the festival while Naira thinks to play the video as everyone is there at the spot to watch it.

Naira goes to play the video and exactly then, Jhaberi comes and threatens her which leads Naira falling into a pit. Kartik gets tensed when he finds the latter missing. Jhaberi gets angry after watching the video due to which he chooses to do the unforeseen. Manish feels weird when he watches Jhaberi while Jhaberi attempts to kill Naira. Naksh and Kartik look for Naira while Jhaberi makes an excuse before Manish. Manish discusses with Suwarna about Jhaberi’s behavior.

Kairav and Vansh go to find their machine. Samarth advises Gayu to keep a distance from Naira but Kartik comes and asks them about Naira. Naira’s condition becomes terrible while she tries to inform Samarth and Gayu. She gets unconscious after watching the dream of getting separated from Kairav and Kartik.

Credits :Star Plus

