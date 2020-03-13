Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 13, 2020: Kartik is stunned after watching Naira

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update: Goenkas are shocked after finding Naira in a hopeless state. Later, Naira uncovers Jhaberi’s truth to everyone.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Naira calling Kartik and Kairav in her fantasy. She requests them to take care of them after which she lost her senses. Kartik and Naksh get tensed when they aren’t able to find her. Kairav and Vansh ask everyone about their fog machine while Vansh teases him in front of Suhasini and Suwarna. Suhasini wishes for everyone’s happiness and discusses about Naira. Surekha shows concern towards Luv and Kush while Kartik prays for Naira’s wellbeing.

Kairav and Vansh find their machine in the pit and attempt to open it. Kartik makes an excuse in front of Manish when the latter asks him about his condition. Kairav gets shocked when he sees Naira inside the pit after which Kartik runs towards him. Everyone is stunned watching Naira in a miserable condition. Then again, Jhaberi and Abhishek get worried thinking about their misdeed and tries to escape from the Goenkas.

Kartik saves Naira and tries to wake her up after which she gets conscious. When everyone questions her about the same she reveals about Jhaberi which makes them stunned. Surekha tries to defend Jhaberi, just then, Manish enters with Jhaberi at the house and informs the family about his escape. Afterward, Naira informs the truth to everyone but Jhaberi asks her about the evidence. He gets tensed when he watches Goenka's support towards Naira in this matter.

Credits :Star Plus

