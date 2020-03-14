Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 14, 2020: Luv and Kush exposed by Naira

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update: Kartik and Naira make everyone realize their mistake. Later, the inspector arrests Jhaberi, Luv, Kush, and Abhishek.

The show starts with Jhaberi asking for evidence and warning Naira about going against him. Naira reveals about having a copy of the chip in which there is proof against Luv and Kush which makes Jhaberi stunned. Kartik shows the video to everyone which makes Goenkas realize their mistake for saving Luv and Kush. Kartik and Naira start yelling on Luv and Kush for their deeds and questions everyone for supporting them in the wrong.

Afterward, everybody shouts on Luv and Kush one by one and Naira encourages them to stand against wrong. Kartik slaps Abhishek when he tries to escape while Luv and Kush realize their mistake after watching the video. Naira educates Jhaberi on doing the wrong upbringing which made Jhaberi feel his guilt. Later on, Jhaberi apologizes to everyone and accepts the truth about his hand in Kartik’s accident. He informs them about attempting to kill Naira and other facts related to the case.

Jhaberi calls the police to make him, Luv, Kush, and Abhishek arrest. He apologizes to Trisha for insulting her in front of everyone and leaves. Samarth takes Akhilesh to the police station thinking about Luv and Kush considered as minors. Kairav questions Naira and Kartik about going to Singhania's house back after which the latter makes everyone happy by their decision of staying with the Goenkas.

Credits :Star Plus

