Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 16, 2020: Kartik and Naira enjoy Holi celebration

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update: Kairav and Vansh tries to make everyone happy. Later, Kartik and Naira celebrates Holi in an unique way.

The episode continues with Naira and Kartik explaining their hearts to the family members that how they fought this case with such difficulties. Manish apologizes to the latter for not trusting them while Suhasini prays for Luv and Kush’s wellbeing. Trisha bids farewell to everyone and leaves for the ashram. A traumatize Surekha decides to leave the house but Kartik and Naira manage to hold her back at the house after which she changes her decision.

Later, Kartik and Naira discuss their problems and lend up sharing some happy moments. Kairav and Vansh try to make everyone happy at which Surekha also supports them. Everyone celebrates Holi together in a unique way which lightens up their mood. Kartik and Naira enjoy playing the game and shares some happy moments together while Kairav and Vansh sleep with Surekha to make her happy. Samarth shows his concern towards Gayu for her pregnancy.

Kartik romances with Naira while playing Holi in high spirits. The following morning, Kartik stops Naira from going away while Manish arranges dinner for everyone. Kartik asks Naira to request God for not separating them again and gets shocked seeing Gayu falling from stairs. Gayu stops them for informing the same to Samarth after which they make an excuse in front of him and takes the latter to the hospital.

Naira requests Gayu to inform somebody at the home but she refuses to do so. Kartik and Naira get tensed seeing Gayu’s fear for Samarth instead of the baby while Gayu gets scared thinking about Samarth’s anger. Naira and Kartik get emotional remembering the past moments spent in the hospital for their first daughter. Afterward, she prays for Gayu’s wellbeing and gets happy hearing after hearing about the same. Kartik thinks to find nurse Leela who helped in Naira’s operation earlier while Naira feels hurt. Kartik and Naira wish to get their daughter back after which the latter consoles Naira.

