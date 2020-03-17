Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 17, 2020: Kartik and Naira remember their first child

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update: Naira yells on Samarth for misbehaving with Gayu. Later, Kartik gets surprised after finding Leela in the city.

The episode resumes with Kartik consoling Naira after remembering their late child. Naira gets emotional when she watches Kairav playing with Vansh and hugs him. Gayu requests Kartik and Naira to not reveal the truth while Samarth questions Gayu about the same which makes the latter shocked. Samarth shouts on Gayu for being careless but Naira takes stand for her. Naira accuses Samarth of not supporting Gayu and tries to make him understand the value of Gayu and baby.

Suhasini asks Samarth to keep Gayu happy instead of stressed. Kairav and Vansh make Surekha happy while Suhasini gets tensed after talking to Guruji about the family. Kartik informs Naira about nurse Leela and calls her. He gets suspicious when Leela cuts the phone midway while talking to him. He informs half-truth to Naira and thinks to find the truth. Samarth apologizes to Gayu for his behavior while Kartik and Naira discuss Kairav’s project and get silent after remembering their first child.

Vansh requests Gayu to make the shake for him. Kartik and Naira get emotional on their late child’s birthday but consoles each other and decides to perform veneration. Goenkas wishes birthday to Krish and gets emotional after remembering about Kartik’s first child. Naira encourages everyone but feels hurt. Vansh makes everyone’s video of celebrating Krish’s birthday. Kartik and Naira reach to meet Leela which makes the latter scared.

Leela’s son makes an excuse to Kartik and Naira and sends them back. Leela gets anxious after remembering the past. Goenkas supports Kartik and Naira in veneration. Later on, Kartik gets surprised after watching Leela in the city and follows her. Afterward, Leela sees the same and escapes from the spot. On the other hand, Goenkas gets frightened due to hindrance in the veneration while Naira seeks Kartik in the temple.

Credits :Star Plus

