Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 18, 2020: Kartik learns the shocking truth about his daughter

Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update: Kartik decides to find the truth and informs the same to Naira. Later, he learns a shocking truth from the inspector.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues with everyone looking for Kartik. Naira gets tensed when the latter leaves veneration in midway. Kartik is confused with Leela’s behavior while Naira complains to him about the veneration. The priest asks them to be patient and pray to God. Kartik requests to show any sign for his confusion and questions himself for watching Leela in the city. He gets obsessed and thinks to inform Naira the same.

Naira thinks for the veneration while Kairav asks for a sister from Kartik and Naira. Kartik informs Naira about Leela but she assumes things from her mind and requests him to close the matter. She gets upset and leaves but Kartik decides to find the truth without informing her. Suhasini feels stressed for the veneration incident but Samarth consoles her. The early morning, Kartik watches a dream of his first child and gets anxious but Naira comes and informs Kairav’s work.

Kartik gets tensed after reading the newspaper and recalls the past. Kairav requests the latter to drop him at the school. Naira watches Suwarna and Manish’s sweet-sour fight and thinks about her and Kartik’s relation. She decides to plan something for him while Suwarna teases her for this. On the other hand, Kartik reaches the police station and confronts the inspector while Samarth plans an outing with Gayu. Kartik gets shocked after watching the hospital’s name and asks the inspector to inform him of anything related to the case.

Naira waits for Kartik and taunts him for coming late. Kartik thinks about the case while Naira attempts to be with him but gets angry with his behavior. She tries to get romantic with him after which Kartik informs her truth. Naira refuses to believe him but he decides to put his efforts to find the truth. Kairav and Vansh fight for Kartik and Naira while Kartik meets the inspector. Naira watches the inspector informing Kartik about his daughter which makes the latter stunned.

