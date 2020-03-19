Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 19, 2020: Leela informs Kartik about his daughter

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update: Naira gets upset for talking rudely with Kartik. Later, Kartik gets shocked learning about his daughter from Leela’s letter.

The show continues with Naira hearing the inspector and Kartik’s conversation which makes the latter stunned. Naira gets upset with Kartik’s step but thinks to understand him and goes back. Meanwhile, Kartik leaves to meet Leela. Suwarna asks Naira to select jewelry during which Naira gets lost in Kartik’s thoughts spending some quality time together. Dadi wakes her up and selects her jewelry while Samarth yells on Vansh for sitting on Gayu and calls him fat.

Kartik enters Leela’s home and gets surprised by finding someone else instead of Leela. Kairav tries to lighten up Vansh while Gayu feels hurt hearing Samarth’s words. The Goenkas inform Samarth of his mistake after which Naira announces to send Gayu at Singhania house. Samarth understands her and insists to be responsible from now. Leela’s son handover Leela’s letter to Kartik while Naira apologizes to him for her behavior. Naira finds Leela’s letter and gets shocked after learning the truth.

Naira refuses to believe the truth only then Kartik’s daydream stops. The show goes in the flashback when Kartik reads the letter and learns a shocking truth. Leela informs Kartik about his first daughter and confirms that she is still alive. She tells her that she is living with someone who needed her that time and sends his picture too. Naira cares for Kartik when he makes an excuse to her while Kartik thinks to inform Naira after finding the whole truth.

The Goenkas enjoy eating ice cream together while Kartik and Naira romances in between. Kartik thinks to gift his daughter to Naira on this Gangour. Kartik hires a detective and asks Manish to have ice cream. Manish confronts him about his sadness but Kartik raises an excuse to him for Naira’s gift. Kartik receives a call from the wrong number and gets anxious, meanwhile, Suhasini prays for everyone’s wellbeing. The next morning, Kartik lies to Naira and leaves to meet the detective. On the other hand, Rama calls Naira to reveal something.

