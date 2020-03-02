Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 2, 2020: Kartik and Naira search for the clue

Gayu gets upset knowing her family's true intentions. Kartik and Naira search for the vendor Trisha mentioned about.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Trisha requesting Kartik and Naira to stop fighting against their family. Naira asks her to not lose hope and assures her that they will find the evidence soon in which Kartik also supports her. Gayu feels happy when Suhasini shows care for her. Afterward, She gets upset hearing Suhasini and Manish's conversation regarding the case. Shivani and Naira convince Trisha to remember the incident to collect proof from their side.

On the other hand, Jhaberi thinks something evil and asks Abhishek to not worry. Trisha narrates her story, in which she mentions the balloon vendor. Shivani asks them to use the vendor as their witness after which the latter decides to find him. Manish tries to cheer up Akhilesh while Kartik and Naira search for the vendor. They get tensed for not finding him and hopes to find a clue before the hearing. Gayu shows Kairav to Kartik and Naira on a video call.

Everyone is worried about the court's result. The next morning, Naksh informs Naira that he is trying to find the seller. Kartik and Naira reach the court where Jhaberi badly taunts Shivani for the case. The latter got into an argument with Jhaberi. Kartik and Naira feel bad for standing against their family. They feel worried while Naksh continues his search. Naksh catches a seller but gets upset after finding the wrong one. He asks Kartik and Naira to go inside the court and the episode ends.

