Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 2: Armaan’s BOLD decision about Shivani and Abhira shocks Poddars

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, March 2: The episode begins with Armaan and Vidya arguing. Armaan accuses Vidya of taking everything from him, while Vidya insists that she gave him a home, family, education, and a bright future. Kaveri supports Vidya, saying she did nothing wrong. However, Armaan disagrees, recalling how Kaveri never truly accepted him as family and instead made him feel small every day. He remembers how she treated him like a pet, offering him toffees while making him doubt his worth.

Armaan then lashes out at Vidya, questioning how she can call herself his mother when she cursed him on his wedding day. He reveals that he has always kept her picture in his wallet. Abhira tries to calm him, but Armaan declares that he is tired of hearing about Kaveri’s so-called favors. Overcome with emotions, he blames Vidya and angrily prepares to tear her picture, saying she only used him to stay close to Madhav.

Kaveri steps in, pointing out that he cannot bring himself to do it because, deep down, he knows Vidya is his mother. She reminds him that Vidya is not just Madhav’s wife or the Poddar family’s daughter-in-law but also his mother. Still, Armaan refuses to accept this and declares that Shivani is his real mother.

Kaveri warns Armaan that if he chooses Shivani, he will lose everything. Madhav allows Armaan to decide for himself, despite Shivani’s attempt to stop him. In a shocking move, Armaan renounces his name and identity, rejecting all of Kaveri’s favors. Furious, Kaveri demands that he take off his wedding ring. Both Armaan and Abhira remove their engagement rings. Armaan stands by Shivani, while Kaveri insists he needs to calm down. But Armaan is firm; he is done with both Kaveri and Vidya’s lies.

Rohit tries to stop him, saying that he cannot just walk away from his family. Armaan argues that they have humiliated him and Abhira countless times, and if this continues, it will break them completely. He expresses his exhaustion from always trying to earn the Poddar family’s acceptance. Manisha reminds him that every family has problems, but people don’t just leave. Armaan, however, says that he was always treated like an outsider, and guests must leave eventually. His words leave Kaveri and Vidya in shock.

Finally, Armaan turns to Abhira, acknowledging that the road ahead will be difficult. But Abhira assures him that no matter what happens, she will stand by him through it all. The episode ends here.

