Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 20, 2020: Kartik and Naira enjoy some light moments

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update: Rama tells Naira about Vansh’s grandparents. Later, Goenkas cancels Suhasini’s birthday party due to virus outbreak.

The episode starts with Naira questioning Rama why she called her to meet after which she tells her about a child. The detective informs Kartik about his daughter which makes the latter desperate to know more. Gayu yells on Samarth when he stops the servant for adding sugar in Vansh’s food. Samarth informs her about Vansh’s cavity and gets upset with Gayu’s behavior for thinking him as Vansh’s stepfather. Manish plans a surprise for Naira while Naira recalls Rama’s words.

Naira informs Kartik that Vansh’s real family wants to adopt him. She gets shocked after knowing the truth after which they both decide to solve the matter on their own without informing Gayu. Samarth overhears all their conversation and asks them to give the responsibility to him. Naira prays for Gayu while Samarth asks the latter to be happy. Suhasini gets happy after remembering her birthday. Kartik and Naira discuss about Vansh’s grandparents.

Later, the Goenkas plans to surprise Suhasini on her birthday. Manish and Kairav get into a fight after which Naira distributes work to everyone. Naira and Kartik discuss the virus and spends some romantic moments with each other. They recall old memories and thanks to each other for their support. Kaveri and Devyani discuss Kirti’s arrival, just then, Naksh informs them about the virus outbreak.

Kartik and Naira tell everyone about the cancelation of Suhasini’s birthday party due to the virus outbreak. Kairav gets upset after which Naira decides to celebrate the birthday in the house. The next morning, everyone wishes a happy birthday to Suhasini and makes an excuse for her birthday party. Kaveri feels scared about the disease.

Credits :Star Plus

