Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 23, 2020: Kartik hides a secret from Naira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update: Devyani asks Kaveri to not stress because of the disease while Goenkas get tensed about celebrating Suhasini’s birthday.

The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Kaveri getting scared thinking about the disease after which Devyani tries to pacify her. Naira overhears Kartik talking to the detective and confronts him regariding the same, after which Kartik lies to her. Kartik hides the truth from her while she asks him to start the preparation for Suhasini’s birthday. Later, Kairav and Vansh refuse to go to school but Naira manages to send them. Meanwhile, Manish asks them to take precautions for the disease.

Kartik and Naira ask Samarth to confront Gayu as soon as possible. Suwarna and Surekha make an excuse before Suhasini due to which the latter gets upset since it is her birthday. Manish returns with Kairav and Vansh and informs everyone about the Coronavirus. Everyone discusses the impact of the virus after which Manish asks them to be precautious. A while later, he gets tensed thinking about Suhasini’s birthday cake. Naira comes and suggests him a unique idea to prepare the cake for Suhasini.

Credits :Star Plus

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More