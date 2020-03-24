Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 24, 2020: The Goenka’s prepare for Suhasini’s birthday

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update: Kartik is desperate to find his and Naira’s daughter while the Goenkas make arrangements for Suhasini’s surprise.

The episode begins with Naira encouraging Manish to find a solution to his problem after which the latter decides to bake a cake for Suhasini. Meanwhile, Kartik gets desperate to know about his daughter. Naira and Kartik decide to face the problems of life and prepare for Suhasini’s birthday. Samarth shows his concern for Gayu. She shares her worries with him regarding Kaveri and Devyani’s health because of the Coronavirus. Samarth feels bad when Vansh comes and hugs Gayu.

Kartik and Naira ask Surekha and Suhasini to order only essential things online. On the other hand, Kaveri is worried about her health but Samarth pacifies her. He lightens up her mood and provides details of the precautionary measures. The Goenkas make arrangements for Suhasini’s birthday. Devyani asks Kaveri to think positively for everyone.

