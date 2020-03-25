Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 25, 2020: Kartik decides to meet his daughter

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update: Suhasini is happy after receiving her birthday surprise from the family members. Later on, the detective informs Kartik about his daughter.

The episode continues with Naira getting irritated when trying to dress up. Kartik helps her in the same after which the couple spends some romantic moments with each other. They recall their memories spent together. Just then, they hear someone knocking at the door but get to see no one. They discuss their fear regarding kids interrupting them during such times. Surekha and Suvarna get worried thinking about the lack of essential goods in the house because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Suhasini brings tomatoes from the backyard and talks about old times. She further makes the family members realize the true value of things and the importance of growing vegetables at home. She informs them that she’ll cook food on her own but Kairav takes her along with him. On the other hand, Kaveri and Devyani pray for everyone’s well-being. Samarth is worried about Gayu’s health. Later on, Suhasini gets overwhelmed after receiving a surprise from the Goenkas at her birthday party.

Everyone celebrates her birthday while on the other hand, Kartik receives a piece of shocking news. The detective informs the latter about finding his daughter. Thereafter, Kartik decides to meet her. Now the question that arises here is whether Kartik will be able to find his daughter without any obstacle or not. And how will Naira react upon getting to know about their daughter? Stay hooked with us to get the latest updates.

