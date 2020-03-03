Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 3, 2020: Trisha breaks down at the court

Trisha starts crying hearing Jhaberi's false questions, while Jhaberi tries to prove Naria's witness wrong.

The episode starts with Jhaberi calling Trisha in the witness box. Jhaberi claims her wrong while Shivani tries to defend her. Jhaberi's statements make Trisha cry while Kartik stops Naira from saying anything. Jhaberi continues his questioning which led to an argument between him and Shivani. She asks for permission from the Judge to bring the eye witness in the court which makes everyone shocked. Luv and Kush get tensed seeing the balloon seller while Abhishek tells them Jhaberi will handle him.

Shivani asks Trisha to repeat her story in front of the court again. Afterward, Mohan, the vendor agrees to her and tells his side of the story. Jhaberi tries to distract everyone from the case by asking weird questions from him. Jhaberi starts shouting at him for blaming Luv, Kush, and Abhishek. He tries to demotivate Shivani by saying to her a lawyer with unprofessionalism. He asks the Judge to close the case.

Just then, Naira takes stand for Trisha and requests the Judge to think before any declaration. The judge agrees to it and announces to pull the case to the next hearing which makes Goenkas shocked. Jhaberi meets Naira and says badly to her. He asks her to enjoy her lose before the case for which Naira answers him well for his intentions. How will Naira prove Trisha innocent? Stay connected with us to know more!

Credits :Star Plus

