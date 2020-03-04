Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 4, 2020: Jhaveri executes his evil plan

Kartik and Naksh goes to collect the proof with Mohan. Naira gets hurt hearing Kairav's statement against her.

The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Kartik and Naira discussing the evidence. Kartik encourages Naira while Mohan apologizes to them for being nervous in the court. Jhaveri asks Luv and Abhishek to relax. Naira gets evidence through which they can prove Mohan right. Jhaveri tries to provoke Goenkas against Naira but Manish shouts on him and warns him to stay in his limits. Naira shares her worry with Kartik about family relations. Jhaveri threatens Manish and leaves in anger.

Jhaveri traps a plot against Goenkas while Manish suggests Akhilesh to hire a new lawyer but he requests him not to do so. Kartik and Naksh along with Mohan leave to find a clue. Naira gets scared when a car is about to hit Kartik. Naira and Trisha discuss the case and get shocked to see the media at their doorsteps. Naira misses Kairav and gets emotional. Manish gets angry at Jhaveri for calling the media.

Jhaveri asks Manish to finalize the lawyer for the case while everyone convinces him to not involve Naira in the case but Jhaveri already plans to do the unthinkable. Naksh and Kartik check the CCTV footage while Jhaveri meets Kairav and manipulates him against Naira. Naira reaches Goenka villa and gets shocked hearing Kairav's statement in front of the reporters. Kairav remembers how he came in Jhaveri's influence to execute his plan while Naira enters the house and hugs him and the episode ends.

Credits :Star Plus

