Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 6, 2020: Kartik meets with an accident

The show continues with Naira reaches the hospital to meet Kartik. She gets scared of seeing Kartik’s state. Jhaveri orders the truck driver to move out of the city while Manish feels something fishy with his behavior. Devyani informs Kaveri about Kartik during then Naira notifies Manish about him. Jhaveri tries to stop Goenkas but Manish yells on him and leaves for the hospital. Kartik wishes to meet Kairav while Kairav questions Devyani about the situation after which he goes inside the hospital.

Goenkas arrives at the hospital and gets tensed hearing about the doctor’s statement for Kartik. Naira requests to meet Kartik following her Swarna asks her to encourage Kartik. Naira apologizes to Kartik for his condition while Kairav gets shocked seeing Kartik. Samarth tries to handle Gayu but they get into an argument. Swarna gets worried while Trisha feels guilty about this. Naira talks to God and demands justice from him regarding Kartik. Kairav pacifies her and apologizes for his mistakes. He makes a prayer to God for Kartik’s wellbeing.

Suhasini blames Trisha for Kartik and Naira’s condition and calls her selfish. On the other hand, Shivani informs Naira that Jhaveri is behind the accident. Jhaveri thinks to do something to get rid of this case while Naira vows to take revenge on Jhaveri. Naksh informs Naira about Mohan’s escape after which Naira decides to find the truck driver to prove Jhaveri guilty.

Credits :Star Plus

