Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 7, 2020: Naira blames Jhaberi for Kartik’s accident

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update: Goenkas are shocked hearing about Jhaberi’s hand in Kartik’s accident. Later, Jhaberi tries to manipulate everyone in the court.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starts with Naira remembering Jhaberi’s words. She requests to stay with Kartik in the ward but the nurse sends her out after which she prays for Kartik’s wellbeing. Naira gets angry seeing Jhaberi in the hospital and vows for revenge. Jhaberi shows his sympathy to Goenkas but Naira arrives and blames him for Kartik’s accident. She warns him to stay away which makes the latter stunned. Jhaberi states Naira is stressed and leaves in fear. Naira tries to convince Goenkas but gets disappointed.

Manish and Kairav together with Naira pray to God for Kartik. Shivani and Naksh help the police to find the driver. Later on, Naira informs Kartik that the police have found the truck driver. Surekha meets Naira and asks her to care for Kartik instead of the case. She tries to convince Naira that everything is her fault, so it would be better to take back the case but Naira refuses to do so.

The next morning, Shivani asks to present the truck driver in the court whereas Kartik’s health deteriorates. The driver changes his statement in front of the Judge after which Shivani shows the video in which he admitted the crime. Naira watches Jhaberi and the driver talking in gestures. The driver gives a false statement to the Judge that he admitted this forcefully, during then the doctor asks Suwarna to call Naira in the hospital.

Jhaberi tries to manipulate the case while Naira gets aggressive in the court. She tells the Judge that Jhaberi is behind the accident but Jhaberi again put a false claim on her. The Judge orders Naira to move out of the hearing when she loses her patience and fights with Jhaberi. Jhaberi claims that Naira is suffering from mental disorder after which Naira wishes Kartik’s presence for her support.

Credits :Star Plus

