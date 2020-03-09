Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 9, 2020: Kartik’s verdict changes the case

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update: Kartik arrives at the hearing and proves the driver wrong. Later on, Jhaberi refuses to fight the case.

The show starts with Jhaberi blaming Naira that she has hallucination problems after which Naira tries to defend herself. Jhaberi tries to prove her wrong only then Kartik enters the court. He gives a new turn to the case by his statement after telling the truth about the driver. The driver admits his crime but saves Jhaberi from the accusation. Naira thanks Kartik for supporting her while Jhaberi refuses to fight the case from Goenka's side.

Devyani asks Kartik to go to the hospital after which Naira gets suspicious and asks her to uncover the reality. Devayani informs her that Kartik might not be able to stand on his feet again which makes everyone stunned. Suhasini blames Naira for his condition but Kartik takes her stand. They get into an argument which makes the latter weak. Kartik consoles her after which she cares for him. Goenkas discuss Jhaberi and the case.

Naira chooses to consider her family instead of the case however then urges herself to not lose hope. Later on, Suhasini tells Manish that maybe it is Shivani’s stunt to trap Jhaberi but Surekha asks them to think about Luv and Kush instead of Jhaberi. Kairav apologizes to Kartik for his mischief after which he cheers up Naira. Naira gets confused hearing Kartik words and the episode ends.

