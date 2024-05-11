Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, May 11, 2024, episode: The episode begins with Madhav instructing Abhira and Armaan to complete the ritual. They put in the coins. Manisha confirms that the couple performed the ritual successfully.

Kaveri decides to get Abhira and Armaan’s divorce papers signed. This news shocks Ruhi. Abhira tells Manisha that she will get scolded by Kaveri because of her. Manisha reassures her about being against Abhira and Armaan’s separation. Abhira says, but it's happening. Manisha playfully hits her and states that she does the same to Aryan when he lies to her. Abhira is sure about Armaan signing the papers. Manisha says he is a simple guy who is just getting influenced by Kaveri’s words.

Ruhi inquires if Armaan signed the divorce papers. Armaan makes the excuse that the pen wasn't working, and so he didn't sign it. Ruhi reminds him that he has to sign the divorce papers; otherwise, Kaveri will get upset with him. She picks up a pen, hands it over to Armaan, and asks him to do the needful. He searches for the divorce papers, which Manisha, Manoj, Krish, Aryan, and Kiara hid in the guitar. Manisha asks her gang to pretend nicely that they don't know anything about the papers. Armaan gets restless. Ruhi asks why he is worried.

Kaveri asks Vidya to proceed with veneration. Abhira decides to pray separately. Kaveri says Abhira is habitually misbehaving with her, but she even involves her enemy in the prayer. Kaveri orders Abhira to lead the veneration instead. Madhav gets happy.

Armaan shares with Ruhi that divorce papers are missing. Ruhi drops the veneration plate in shock. Abhira and Armaan catch it before it falls down. Ruhi gets tensed but performs veneration and prays for Abhira and Armaan’s split so that she can marry Armaan. Abhira and Armaan perform the ritual together and ask each other to finish it quickly.

Kaveri distributes gifts to everyone, while Ruhi doubts Abhira about hiding the papers. However, Armaan refuses to believe that Abhira can take such a step. Kaveri stops Abhira and gives her a pen as a gift. Abhira thanks her. Kaveri asks her to check if it's fine. Abhira follows her instructions. Kaveri then tells her to sign the divorce papers then and there. She asks Armaan to get the papers. He reveals that divorce papers are lost. Kaveri gets angry at Armaan. She cast doubt on Madhav and Manisha. However, they outrightly defend themselves. Kaveri decides to check the entire house and asks Vidya to help her.

Kaveri and Vidya discuss Armaan’s behavior. Kaveri asserts that Armaan does not want to break this relation and he is unaware of this fact. Abhira overhears them and smiles. She falls into Armaan’s arms while thinking about him. The two have a deep eye lock before arguing with each other.

Sanjay comes to Kaveri and informs her that, in order to get the divorce done, they will have to prove that Armaan was forced into this marriage. Kaveri does not agree with it and says that Armaan will not say anything like this in court. Sanjay talks about fixing Charu’s marriage. Charu hears them.

Ruhi comes to Abhira and blames her for withholding the divorce papers. She goes on to investigate her room. She doesn’t find anything but ends up messing up Abhira's space. Abhira asks Ruhi to clean it. Ruhi makes a taunting remark to Abhira. The episode ends here.

