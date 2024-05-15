Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, May 15, 2024, episode: The episode begins with Abhira feeling sad. Armaan barges into her room and decides to confront her. Abhira questions Armaan’s presence in her room.

Abhira and Armaan’s heated argument

Armaan addresses Abhira as a gold digger. Abhira doesn’t entertain Armaan and replies in a cold tone. Armaan reminds Abhira about her mission of uniting Madhav and Vidya, who in turn makes him recall how he asked her to stay away from his family matters. Armaan rebukes Abhira for giving false testimony in court.

Abhira tells Armaan that he should leave as she wants to take a bath and then focus on her studies. Armaan puts water on Abhira’s head. She asks him to stop being crazy. Armaan remains adamant about getting an answer from Abhira, who in the end expresses her exhaustion with Poddars. She says she wants to leave.

Manish intervenes in Swarna and Surekha’s conversation

Swarna and Surekha talk about Abhira and Armaan’s divorce. Swarna says Abhira told the judge that her marriage with Armaan was forced.

Surekha inquires if Abhira is not in love with Armaan. Swarna and Surekha's discussion invites attention from Manish. He asks if they are talking about Abhira.

Armaan refuses to bear Abhira

Abhira says that the Poddar family hates her and that she needs to fight for every small thing in their house. Abhira wishes to lead a normal life. She says she is not a punching bag. Abhira encourages Armaan to go ahead with his decision to divorce her.

Armaan calls Abhira selfish. He says he won’t let her affect him anymore. Armaan states that he cannot tolerate Abhira and ends their marriage. Both of them cry.

Armaan loses his balance. And, Abhira comes to his rescue as he stumbles. Armaan stops her and tells her not to come to his aid even if he is on the death bed. Abhira is devastated.

Sanjay feels Krish took money from Abhira

Sanjay inquires Kajal about Charu and Krish. She informs him that Charu stays in solitude these days while Krish has gone for dance rehearsals. Sanjay doubts how Krish arranged for the money. He asks Kajal if she has lent him funds. Kajal says she didn’t give any money to Krish. This prompts Sanjay to check Krish’s account.

Swarna and Surekha stop Manish from calling Abhira. They say that Abhira might get hurt and never forgive Manish if she learns about Armaan and Ruhi’s secret affair. Manish wonders why Abhira gave a false statement in court.

Armaan and Ruhi go for a walk to Armaan’s special place. He looks for Abhira’s name on the bench. Ruhi says some mischievous kid would have removed Abhira’s name. Armaan feels Abhira has done it. He talks about getting fed up with Abhira. Ruhi consoles him. Ruhi tells Armaan that she will get a new bench for him.

Armaan says it's special for him as it has the names of all his loved ones. Ruhi asks why her name is not there and if she is not special to him. Armaan apologizes to Ruhi. He says he wants to remove Abhira’s name and write Ruhi’s name in place of it.

Abhira applies vermillion while recounting Armaan’s words. She starts weeping. Abhira reflects on Madhav and Vidya’s relationship. She stops herself from shedding any more tears and thinks that her decision to separate from Armaan is right.

Ruhi spots a shooting star. She makes a wish to get married to Armaan. Abhira prays for Madhav and Vidya’s relationship. Armaan remains clueless.

Abhira is elated with Kaveri’s decision

Abhira gets happy as Kaveri tells Madhav and Vidya to pray together. She asks Manoj to give cases to Armaan so that he stays busy and doesn’t feel alone after the divorce.

Armaan sees Abhira sleeping on the lawn. Krish comes and tells Armaan that Abhira was crying till dawn. He asks Armaan not to fight with her as she has an exam today. Abhira wakes up and decides to concentrate on herself. The episode ends here.

