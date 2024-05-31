Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1306: The Episode starts with Abhira on stage at the bachelorette party dressed in a black mini dress. Armaan doesn't see her and goes to take a call. Abhira thinks to herself that she has to do this. Armaan is angry at her anyway and will get even more angry.

Dadi tells everyone about Manoj's marriage incident when he ran away before the big day. Ruhi looks at Kiara, Krish, and others and recalls Abhira's words when she suggested having her bachelorette with her friends. She thinks she would have enjoyed the party with her friends.

Ruhi asks Armaan about the dancer at his party

She gets a message from Armaan's friend that reads, thanks for sending a dancer to the party. Ruhi gets shocked. Sanjay thinks it's time to make Abhira's life tough. Ruhi calls Armaan and says she has to tell him something. She hesitates, and Armaan asks her to stop beating around the bush. Ruhi admits feeling uncomfortable about the dancer at Armaan's party. Armaan says he feels the same and decides to leave. Ruhi gets happy and says she trusts him more than she trusts herself. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

She hears Dadi shouting and wonders what happened. The man asks Abhira to show the magic. Abhira says sure performs some magic tricks. The man says this isn't a kids' party, show some dance moves.

Advertisement

Dadi asks why Abhira sent a dancer to Armaan's party. Sanjay says a friend of Armaan has shared the pic in the group. Krish wishes he could tell the truth about Abhira being there because Sanjay insisted.

Abhira wishes Armaan would come there and scold her. She decides to dance and does classical steps. Armaan thinks to leave. Ajay stops him and says the girl isn't dancing. Armaan asks him why he is sad. Ajay says that he married the girl of his family's choice, but he is not happy with her, he was happy with his ex-girlfriend Kuhu. Armaan thinks of Abhira. He advises Ajay to adjust in marriage. Ajay says there is much difference between adjusting and living happily.

Abhira gets harassed by Armaan's friends

Sanjay is on call. He says Madhav hasn't gained consciousness yet and asks to take care of him and keep him updated about Madhav. He turns and sees Manish. He says he can explain. Manish says he will explain a good lawyer's duty and says he just wants to prove Abhira is bad. Sanjay says a good person never interferes in others' matters. They argue. Sanjay taunts him and goes.

The guys ask Abhira to show some good dance. Abhira thinks to run away. The guy asks her to stop. She steps on his hand. Dadi asks about Abhira. Aryan says she isn't at home. Ruhi asks her not to worry as she trusts Armaan. Dadi calls Abhira. The guy takes Abhira's phone. Krish says he will talk to Abhira but sees a guy harassing Abhira.

Armaan saves Abhira and fights with his friends

Armaan leaves and comes to get inside the car. He looks for his car keys.

The guy asks Abhira to dance. Abhira asks him to give her the phone. She slaps him. He angrily throws her in the pool. Armaan comes and shouts Abhira. He runs to her and hugs her. Abhira cries. He covers her with his coat and takes her out of the pool. He beats his friend and says he is teaching him a lesson for disrespecting Abhira.

Armaan lifts her and takes her to his car. He scolds her and says she should have fought today. He recalls Krish's call and says Krish asked him to go to the party and save her; otherwise, he was leaving. He apologizes, says it's not her fault, and says he will talk to her boss. He remembers the car keys fell inside the pool.

Advertisement

He sees a bike parked there with the keys. He signs her to come. They leave on the bike. He holds her hand. Dadi says Armaan and Abhira aren't answering. Armaan gets Abhira home. Everyone looks on. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Farah Khan reveals recommending THIS actress for Bigg Boss 2; can you guess who she is