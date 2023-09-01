Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, written update September 1: Abhir credits Akshara-Abhimanyu for his achievement

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 1st September 2023:The episode starts with Akshara and Abhimanyu having a funny argument over forgetting things. The announcer calls Abhir on stage to accept the award. Abhir receives the award and thanks everyone for supporting him. He dedicates this award to Abhinav who is no more with him but has become a star and will always remain porous of him. Abhi gives a tissue to Akshara to wipe her tears while Kairav handles an emotional Muskaan. Abhir asks Abhi and Akshara to come on stage as he won the award because of them. Abhir shares how he was completely broken after Abhinav’s death but he managed to get this award due to Abhi and Akshara’s support.

Later, Akshara argues with Abhi over driving the car but he jokes that it is not rash driving. Abhi jokes that he cannot tolerate wrong things but Akshara asks him to get habitual with her behavior. She tells him that they are now both friends and co-parents. Akshara gets a call which makes her worried but she does not share anything with Abhi. Akshara keeps Abhir’s trophy near Abhinav’s photo and speaks to his picture missing him. Abhi tells his family that they had to shift here due to Abhir but Arohi says it is fine as both Abhir and Ruhi are studying together now.

The next day, Arohi talks to Akshara and Kairav on a video call over Rakhi celebrations. Akshara and Arohi give their long wish list to Kairav. They wish Happy Rakshabandhan to each other. Later, Akshara consoles Muskaan as she misses Abhinav on Rakhi. Kairav and Akshara narrate their childhood story to Muskaan. Abhir jokes that Ruhi would not tie him a rakhi as she did not attend his award function. Later, they both celebrate Rakhi together promising to protect each other forever. Meanwhile, Akshara receives a call and informs the family about a dowry case she has taken and the victim keeps secretly calling her. Suwarna suggests hiring a bodyguard for the victim but Akshara tells her that she will handle the case. Later, Muskaan talks to Abhinav’s picture and wonders whom she will tie a Rakhi tomorrow.

This episode has been watched on Disney Plus Hotstar

